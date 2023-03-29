The DFB team still have 14 months until the European Championships in their own country. The appearances against Peru and Belgium do not bode well – the national coach Hansi Flick reacts to them with euphemisms.

The defeat against Belgium rekindled discussions about national coach Hansi Flick. Ronald Wittek/EPA

German football is in an identity crisis. This is not a particularly bold statement, it has been made again and again since the elimination at the World Cup in Qatar. And it can even be proven. In the Müngersdorfer Stadion in Cologne, where the team played their second international match after the botched World Cup against Belgium, there was a large board with the affiche written on it. Only the host was not called Germany, but: Germany.