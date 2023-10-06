Home » With her latest victory at the World Championships in Antwerp, Simone Biles became the most successful gymnast in history
Sports

With her latest victory at the World Championships in Antwerp, Simone Biles became the most successful gymnast in history

by admin
With her latest victory at the World Championships in Antwerp, Simone Biles became the most successful gymnast in history

The American gymnast Simone Biles won the gold medal in the individual all-around – that is, the individual competition in which you compete on all the apparatus, which for women are floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and beam – at the World Gymnastics Championships Art Gallery of Antwerp, Belgium. With this medal, Biles became the most successful gymnast ever (in both the women’s and men’s categories).
The one obtained today is his 21st gold medal at the World Championships: the sixth in the individual general competition. Since 2013, between the World Cup and the Olympics, Biles has won a total of 34 medals.

Biles was back competing – and winning – this summer after a nearly two-year hiatus that began with her sudden withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

See also  Juventus-Udinese / Sottil: "It's a shame because the goal came from our mistake"

You may also like

Cuban Pitcher Yariel Rodríguez Released by Dragones de...

Setteville-VJS Velletri: the Sunday morning sprint

the Blues lead largely, carried by Penaud, Bielle-Biarrey...

Saudi Arabia Takes a Step Towards Hosting the...

the world leader in sports timing systems is...

Strategic Innovation Leads Chinese Boxers to Success at...

FANTASY: The reserve line from Pilsen pays off,...

Paul Pogba Suspended for Positive Test: Testosterone Scandal...

The Controversy Surrounding a Touching Photo at the...

Verstappen fastest at the start in Qatar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy