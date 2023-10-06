With her latest victory at the World Championships in Antwerp, Simone Biles became the most successful gymnast in history

The American gymnast Simone Biles won the gold medal in the individual all-around – that is, the individual competition in which you compete on all the apparatus, which for women are floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and beam – at the World Gymnastics Championships Art Gallery of Antwerp, Belgium. With this medal, Biles became the most successful gymnast ever (in both the women’s and men’s categories).

The one obtained today is his 21st gold medal at the World Championships: the sixth in the individual general competition. Since 2013, between the World Cup and the Olympics, Biles has won a total of 34 medals.

Biles was back competing – and winning – this summer after a nearly two-year hiatus that began with her sudden withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

