With Patriots and Chiefs: NFL is coming to Frankfurt twice in November

Status: 05/10/2023 1:00 p.m

Now it’s official: The National Football League will be staying longer in Frankfurt next season. Both the champions from Kansas City and the New England Patriots will be playing a home game in the Main metropolis in November.

It has long been clear that the National Football League (NFL) is coming to Frankfurt this year. Now it is certain: It will not be just one game, two games will be played in the banking city. This was announced by the US professional league on Wednesday.

“We are excited to play both games in Frankfurt, a city with a long NFL history and a large NFL fan base,” said Alexander Steinforth, general manager of NFL Germany. Frankfurt’s sports director Mike Josef (SPD) spoke of “a great honor” for the Main metropolis: “The city of Frankfurt and the region are looking forward to the two major events.”

Chiefs vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Colts

The defending champion from Kansas City will start. The Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins at Arena im Stadtwald on Sunday, November 5. Exactly one week later (November 12) the New England Patriots meet the Indianapolis Colts.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are playing the first NFL game in Frankfurt.

Another weekend later, the Bundesliga is on hold due to a planned international break. So far it has been speculated that the NFL will use this football-free time for a game. Now it’s clear: it won’t.

Eintracht Frankfurt will either play two away games in a row at the beginning of November or a home game shortly before the first NFL game in Frankfurt. A new lawn should be laid in the stadium during the international break.

See also No Dardai effect in Berlin: Ice-cold Bremen increases Hertha's misery The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 12th.

Die success story continue

As an exception, the NFL is playing two games in Germany this year. It was originally thought that one of the two games would take place in Mexico. Because the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is being made pretty for the 2026 World Cup and is not available, football fans in Frankfurt 2023 will get their money’s worth twice.

The first NFL game on German soil was played in Munich last year. According to an NFL study, the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks (21:16) is said to have been the most successful international game ever. “We saw last year what the NFL Germany can offer. It was an excellent game. You can build on that,” said German ex-NFL professional Sebastian Vollmer in an interview with hr-sport.