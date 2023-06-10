With the cup victory against Lugano longing is satisfied

The Young Boys defeated FC Lugano 3:2 in an entertaining final. Raphael Wicky is only the third YB trainer to win the double – and thinks he knows what to expect from the final opponent in the future.

The next cup: The YB players cheer after the cup victory. Alessandro Della Valle / Keystone

Two FC Lugano players fell over as if they were extras in a saloon brawl in the Wild West. Allan Arigoni and Kreshnik Hajrizi didn’t manage to prevent the 3:1 for YB, they saw Meschack Elia score the goal, fell down, stayed down. Over, end. Finally.