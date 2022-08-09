



On August 5th, the Shanghai Ice and Snow Star Complex was full of people, and the NBPL season 1 finals of the “Eternal Calamity” professional league officially sounded the battle horn, and the battle drums were loud. After three days of fierce competition, the dark horse player GYG-DUBAI fought hard for several rounds, played steadily, and finally successfully counterattacked with 49.8 points to win the first professional league single-row championship of “Eternal Calamity”!









At the same time, the most popular WBG team in China has overcome all obstacles since the start of the NBPL league. With the tacit cooperation and excellent performance of teammates, they broke into the finals like a wolf and finally won the championship with a super high score. The championship trophy has won their moment of glory.





As a well-known sponsor of major domestic e-sports leagues, KARNOX has been deeply involved in the field of e-sports peripherals for many years. Its design team independently develops e-sports chairs in line with professional teams, and is committed to providing players with professional, comfortable and user-friendly gaming chairs. Gaming peripherals.









In this cooperation with the “Eternal Catastrophe” NBPL Professional League, the carefully crafted “Kaynox K8005K Eternal Catastrophe Yueshan Custom” gaming chair not only brings a comfortable and high-quality gaming experience to the players on the field, but also gives the players a comfortable and high-quality gaming experience. The players who are on the list of Fengshen “Pai Mian” are deeply loved by the players at the game.









The exclusive LOGO embroidery and unique design elements in the chair body also make the unique Kainox K8005K Everlasting Yueshan customized gaming chair with a strong commemorative significance. Many gamers directly praised “so cool”, “so feeling” and “the same gaming chair yyds” in the live broadcast barrage. . . Some players even swiped and shouted in the comment area to send the purchase method of the designated e-sports chair of the NBPL professional league of “Eternal Calamity”!





In competitive games, many classic and unforgettable scenes often come from a comeback against the wind. Just like GYG, the champion of the “Eternal Catastrophe” single-row competition, they can stabilize their mentality and situation in time when they are far behind the score, and rise again to achieve the final result. victory. The comfortable seat cushion and technological back of the Kainox K8005K Eternal Robbery Yueshan co-branded gaming chair endow it with “king” attributes, and the maximum elevation angle of 90-155 degrees can be freely adjusted according to the player’s most comfortable posture.





At the same time, the seat cushion and seat back of the Kainox K8005K customized gaming chair are perforated and breathable, and the PU high-grade environmentally friendly leather fabric has excellent sitting feeling, wear resistance and scratch resistance. The appearance and texture are strong and durable; the integrated high-strength rebound sponge can disperse the pressure on the waist and hips of the players to the greatest extent, fill the gaps in the back contour, and conform to the streamlined lumbar spine of the human body without fatigue.









The more than 30-day “Eternal Calamity” professional league NBPL’s first season finally came to a close on August 7th. The duel between the masters not only made the game more exciting, but also allowed game fans to learn how to shake the knife, Practical new skills such as gaming, stagnation, and anti-kill. Here again, congratulations to the single-row champion GYG-DUBAI and WBG teams for living up to expectations and winning the championship trophy.

As a well-known professional e-sports chair brand in China, KARNOX has been supporting the top e-sports professional leagues at home and abroad for many years, and has continued to sponsor the 2021 BPL Professional League, 2021 Eternal World Championship, 2021 Jianwang 3 Professional League, 2017 League of Legends Global College Championship, 2017 Blizzard Game College Star League and other well-known events.





Top-level e-sports events naturally require the blessing of first-class e-sports equipment. In the future, KARNOX will continue to develop various large-scale e-sports events and offline activities, providing a different kind of e-sports stage for every young dreamer.



