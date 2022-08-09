Home Sports With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022 “Eternal Calamity” professional league NBPL ended perfectly – yqqlm
Sports

With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022 “Eternal Calamity” professional league NBPL ended perfectly – yqqlm

by admin
With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022 “Eternal Calamity” professional league NBPL ended perfectly – yqqlm


On August 5th, the Shanghai Ice and Snow Star Complex was full of people, and the NBPL season 1 finals of the “Eternal Calamity” professional league officially sounded the battle horn, and the battle drums were loud. After three days of fierce competition, the dark horse player GYG-DUBAI fought hard for several rounds, played steadily, and finally successfully counterattacked with 49.8 points to win the first professional league single-row championship of “Eternal Calamity”!


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

At the same time, the most popular WBG team in China has overcome all obstacles since the start of the NBPL league. With the tacit cooperation and excellent performance of teammates, they broke into the finals like a wolf and finally won the championship with a super high score. The championship trophy has won their moment of glory.


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

As a well-known sponsor of major domestic e-sports leagues, KARNOX has been deeply involved in the field of e-sports peripherals for many years. Its design team independently develops e-sports chairs in line with professional teams, and is committed to providing players with professional, comfortable and user-friendly gaming chairs. Gaming peripherals.


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

In this cooperation with the “Eternal Catastrophe” NBPL Professional League, the carefully crafted “Kaynox K8005K Eternal Catastrophe Yueshan Custom” gaming chair not only brings a comfortable and high-quality gaming experience to the players on the field, but also gives the players a comfortable and high-quality gaming experience. The players who are on the list of Fengshen “Pai Mian” are deeply loved by the players at the game.


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

The exclusive LOGO embroidery and unique design elements in the chair body also make the unique Kainox K8005K Everlasting Yueshan customized gaming chair with a strong commemorative significance. Many gamers directly praised “so cool”, “so feeling” and “the same gaming chair yyds” in the live broadcast barrage. . . Some players even swiped and shouted in the comment area to send the purchase method of the designated e-sports chair of the NBPL professional league of “Eternal Calamity”!

See also  Tianjin media: Jinmen tigers do their best to reinforce the plan to warm up with Shandong and Shenzhen_conduct


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

In competitive games, many classic and unforgettable scenes often come from a comeback against the wind. Just like GYG, the champion of the “Eternal Catastrophe” single-row competition, they can stabilize their mentality and situation in time when they are far behind the score, and rise again to achieve the final result. victory. The comfortable seat cushion and technological back of the Kainox K8005K Eternal Robbery Yueshan co-branded gaming chair endow it with “king” attributes, and the maximum elevation angle of 90-155 degrees can be freely adjusted according to the player’s most comfortable posture.


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

At the same time, the seat cushion and seat back of the Kainox K8005K customized gaming chair are perforated and breathable, and the PU high-grade environmentally friendly leather fabric has excellent sitting feeling, wear resistance and scratch resistance. The appearance and texture are strong and durable; the integrated high-strength rebound sponge can disperse the pressure on the waist and hips of the players to the greatest extent, fill the gaps in the back contour, and conform to the streamlined lumbar spine of the human body without fatigue.


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

The more than 30-day “Eternal Calamity” professional league NBPL’s first season finally came to a close on August 7th. The duel between the masters not only made the game more exciting, but also allowed game fans to learn how to shake the knife, Practical new skills such as gaming, stagnation, and anti-kill. Here again, congratulations to the single-row champion GYG-DUBAI and WBG teams for living up to expectations and winning the championship trophy.

See also  Mihajlovic stings: against closed defenses the goal first arrives then

As a well-known professional e-sports chair brand in China, KARNOX has been supporting the top e-sports professional leagues at home and abroad for many years, and has continued to sponsor the 2021 BPL Professional League, 2021 Eternal World Championship, 2021 Jianwang 3 Professional League, 2017 League of Legends Global College Championship, 2017 Blizzard Game College Star League and other well-known events.


With the strength of the Kenox gaming chair, the 2022

Top-level e-sports events naturally require the blessing of first-class e-sports equipment. In the future, KARNOX will continue to develop various large-scale e-sports events and offline activities, providing a different kind of e-sports stage for every young dreamer.


You may also like

In addition to table tennis and basketball, archery...

Fire in Trieste, it is an emergency: firefighters...

Inter, Akanji-Borussia is a war of nerves: Marotta...

Xi’an Swimming News of the Provincial Games has...

From Serena Williams to Tania Cagnotto: the champions...

Bundesliga team Dortmund International Academy settled in Fujian...

Vote September 25, pending the elections the PD...

Fighting for salvation in Serie A, who relegates?...

Weijia League: Jiangsu lost to Quzhou and Chengdu...

Probable formations Lecce – Inter: Brozovic at risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy