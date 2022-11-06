With nails and teeth. The Old Wild West, pushed by the fans and with a decisive Basiliano (Nobile) boy, beat a Fortitudo Bologna, as proud as ever. A good match with Boniciolli’s team that continues to have great discontinuity over the course of the game, but wins. With that triple sidereal by Sherrill 20 ”from the end that makes the fans explode.

“Only the black and white eagle flies to Carnera”, here is the banner of the house curve finally overflowing (good). The fans of the “Fossa” fortitudina, a hundred, make themselves heard: mutual insults in bursts. Great occasion climate. Coach Boniciolli starts the former Palumbo at the beginning and the gunslinger Sherrill is played from the bench, a good way to go. There is little, however, outside Kashun because the good Mattia immediately makes two fouls.

He plays and not Mian, in the stands by technical choice. It’s true, it’s not at its best, but remember well: if this team wants to lead the way, we believe it cannot ignore Moraro’s winger. For the tension (Gaspardo in primis), for the pride of Fortitudo, a plucked eagle but with one of the best defenses in the league, and Udine takes a few minutes to get into gear. Then a gypsy from Sherrill and a magata from Briscoe, in addition to warming up the Carnera even more, put the boys of the West in rhythm. Who run and have a bruised but effective Cusin.

After all, you will also have the high mileage but if you have played Euroleague, Europeans, marked guys like Gasol or Nowiizki, those “chocolates” that the two Americans pass you from four meters feet to the ground you put them with your eyes closed. End of the first quarter 17-9, difference between the two teams, as expected after having also seen the Effe in Cividale a week earlier, at the moment evident. Defense, rebounds, speed: the Fortitudo fans, commendable, sing, the Carnera more, the Apu stretches. He loses the thread for a moment, then raises again with two triples by Nobile (who is celebrating his birthday) and as many by Sherrill. The first of a match in which Udine goes to the interval at 41-28 with 4 out of 12 from three. But the 28 points left to Fortitudo are Boniciolli’s usual trademark.

We start again: assisting Cusin’s kiss for Sherrill, then many mistakes and Fortitudo with a fox like Aradori comes back below: 45-38. Never wake up the sleeping dog, the matches when you can bite each other. And while the speaker rewards the baby phenomenon of gymnastics Tara Dragas, with an imperfect timing, the Effe, gnawing that gnaws at you, you go to play the game point to point going to the last mini-interval at 54-54. Because? Harnessed by Dalmonte’s defense, the Apu, shot by Aradori (and not only), suffered 36 points in 10 ‘after taking 28 points in 20’. And if this team doesn’t defend it becomes normal. A long overtime that Effe starts better by smelling the company. Briscoe is inaccurate, hesitates seconds to pull a triple all alone and misses it, his stammering teammates.

Luckily Pellegrino pulls points and rebounds out of the garbage, Esposito pulls a super triple out of the hat in a very delicate moment (which attributes paisà), Sherrill drives, Carnera pushes. But Panni, Cucci and the others are there, wearing a glorious shirt. They do not give up by a meter. Point to point. A beautiful finish that Carnera would have done without. Briscoe scores, Thornton equalizes.

Noble? After muzzling Amadori vital triple from the corner. Isaiah raises the engine revs, Aradori is still frightening, at 1’40 “from the end he misses the triple of overtaking. Esposito 1 ‘from the end scores only a free, then pulls a super rebound. “Forza Udine” shouts the crowd just as Sherrill scores a sidereal triple; 77-71. Over, despite the last leg of Aradori “Who does not jump is Bolognese” shouts the curve of Udine. That of Bologna must be proud of the pride of its team.