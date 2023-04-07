The largest part of the tickets acquired by the State – 260,000 – will be intended “for youth”. Of this “envelope”, 200,000 places will concern the Paralympic Games alone. LOIC VENANCE / AFP

“All at the Games”. It is with this slogan that the State is kicking off its operation to purchase and distribute free tickets to attend Olympic Games events in the summer of 2024 (80,000 to 100,000 seats ) and – above all – the Paralympic Games (over 300,000 seats).

The title responds, in a way, to the frustrations and criticisms aroused by the first phase of ticket sales to the general public, completed in mid-March. Even if not a single one of the 3.25 million places offered remained, the promise of the organizers of Paris 2024 to have “accessible” et “popular” has been undermined: many people have given up buying tickets because of the sums to be paid.

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee argued that 400,000 tickets at 24 euros found takers, or that 70% of the tickets sold did not exceed 100 euros, the idea of ​​Games inaccessible to a very large number remained “imprinted” in the minds.

Therefore, it is up to the State, as well as the municipalities and departments concerned by the Games, to ensure that the summer 2024 event (from July 26 to August 11 and from August 28 August to September 8) rhymes with popular enthusiasm.

With the establishment of“a popular ticket office”as it is called – the distribution of 1 million tickets, out of the 13.5 million on sale – government and local authorities want to offer those “who can’t afford it” the possibility of attending tests.

“A legitimate role”

If he isn’t “There is no question of the State becoming a regular buyer of tickets for sporting events”as assured Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), the public authorities consider that the Games will be an exceptional moment and that the State is “in a legitimate role” by implementing this free distribution of places, for which it commits 11 million euros.

This ticketing program, which will concern all the territories at the national level and not only those which will host events, constitutes a vector ” educative ” et « a lever of recognition, argues Ms. Oudéa-Castéra. It is besides according to these two axes that the government will decline it.

Most of the tickets acquired – 260,000 – will be destined “to youth”. Out of this “envelope”, 200,000 places will concern the Paralympic Games alone and will be allocated to pupils from primary schools, college and high school students.

The objective is both to “enhance a spectacular event that are the Paralympic Games” and D’“have a pedagogical scope”, by emphasizing the taking into account of the handicap, in particular through preliminary actions of discovery of the parasport. More prosaically, the Paralympic Games will take place when the school holidays are over, and tickets are cheaper.

In addition, 60,000 of these 260,000 tickets will be intended for students (in particular scholarship holders), young people engaged in civic service, or even those who cannot go on vacation and those who come under child protection .

100,000 places for volunteers

The “recognition” part of the program is aimed above all at volunteers from the sports movement: 100,000 places will be reserved for them. “It is normal for the state to offer them something. Sport holds up thanks to them, they give free time to the community,” notes Mrs. Oudéa-Castéra. Of this envelope, more than 70,000 tickets will be allocated through federations, whether affiliated to the National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) or approved by the Ministry of Sports and JOP.

“We are also going to allocate places to clubs that are committed to the national program of ‘inclusive clubs’, that is to say which develop practice spaces for people with disabilities”, we add to the ministry. The government intends to increase from 1,000 para-welcoming clubs to 4,000 by the Games.

People with disabilities, as well as their caregivers, will also specifically benefit from some of the places acquired by the State: 17,400 tickets will be intended for them, with special attention for those who live in medical establishments. -social.

Finally, 24,000 places will be offered to category B and C agents (peacekeepers, nurses, administrative staff, for example). “This is to reward all those who contribute to the organization and success of this event”explain your ministry.

“An operational and logistical challenge”

This free distribution of tickets by the State and local authorities is unprecedented within the framework of the Games. “It’s an important commitment. Not only budgetarywe agree to the Ministry of Sports and JOP. This will require a strong mobilization of State services. The challenge to be met is operational and logistical”.

It will thus be necessary to coordinate with various other ministries (national education in particular) and especially, with the local communities which themselves set up programs of purchase and distribution of tickets.

“We will have the concern of having a good articulation”, we are assured at the Ministry of Sports and the JOP, where we explain that we must also prepare to bring thousands of young people to Paris. “Discussions are underway with the SNCF to ensure means of transport for these young people, who will mostly come from regions other than Ile-de-France”explains in this regard the entourage of Mrs. Oudéa-Castéra.

The government is giving itself a year to complete this program “All at the Games”. The objective is for the allocation of tickets to the various beneficiaries to be completed “by the end of spring 2024 at the latest”.

600,000 spaces purchased by local authorities See also "The Gp Lattebusche has a Venetian breath, just give the final to Asiago" In addition to the State, the local authorities concerned by the Games will also buy and distribute tickets: 600,000 in total. The Cojop will give 100,000 places to these same communities, tickets called “social” aimed at disadvantaged audiences. The City of Paris should acquire 43,000 tickets and distribute 50,000 (20,000 for the Games, 30,000 for the Paralympics) including the places donated by the Cojop. Target audience: young people, the sports movement, city officials and volunteers involved in the Games. The amount of this transaction has not been disclosed. The department of Seine-Saint-Denis is finalizing the acquisition of approximately 36,000 places, to which will be added 4,000 others donated by the Cojop (i.e. 16,000 tickets for the Games and 24,000 for the Paralympics). They will be distributed to college students, sports associations, beneficiaries of active solidarity income (RSA), people with disabilities. The expense is estimated at 1 million euros. For the Ile-de-France region3.5 million euros will be spent to buy 50,000 tickets (35,000 for the Games, 15,000 for the Paralympics), announced the president of the regional council, Valérie Pécresse, in an interview at The teamMarch 21th. The territorial public establishment Common Plain (which brings together several cities, such as Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen, L’Ile-Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers, La Courneuve, etc.) plans to buy 22,000 tickets for the Games, to which will be added 8,000 tickets donated by Paris 2024, as well as 20,000 to 25,000 tickets for the Paralympics. The amount of the operation, which targets members of the sports movement, schoolchildren and a vulnerable public and in integration, is estimated between 600,000 and 800,000 euros for the Olympic Games and is not yet quantified for the Paralympic Games.

