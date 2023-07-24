Home » WITH WOOL | Sportdimontagna.com
Real race once again in Pieve di Livinallongo (Bl), on the slopes of Col di Lana, in the now usual vertical race.

Great prominence was given to the 6 senators of the competition (5 men and one woman) who participated in all editions of the competition. They all had the honor of starting with the red bib. The competition was won by Armin Larch (Team La Sportiva) with a time of 34’53”. Place of honor for Alex Oberbacher and third step of the podium for Matteo Sostizzo.

In the women’s field Alba De Silvestro concedes an encore after the success of 2021, finishing in 41’41” seconds followed by Anna Hofer and Mara Martini.

