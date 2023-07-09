WITH WOOL | Sportdimontagna.com

The call of Col di Lana with its vertical now in its eleventh edition cannot be missing again this year. The beautiful Ladin vertocal has been carried on continuously for several years thanks to the team of volunteers headed by Luca Palla. The date to mark in your diary is Sunday 23 July, the place Pieve di Livinallongo in the enchanting Ladin valley of Fodom.

Definitely one of the most exciting and satisfying verticals starting from the square of a village celebrating the anniversary of the patron saint and arriving at the top of Col di Lana (2,465 m) after an authentic climb along the steep slopes of that mountain which was the bloody scenario of the First World War. Perhaps not everyone is aware of the fact that the peak of Col di Lana was higher before the Great War: the explosion of a powerful mine engineered in a terrifying way to defeat the enemy reduced its height. Col di Lana is and will always remain a place where history has run its course.

Once again this year we will start online at 10:00 to look for a place in the roll of honor of the event which over the years has seen the participation (and the affirmation of big names also at an international level). The absolute record set by the Slovenian Luca Kovacic in 2018 (33 minutes and 19 seconds) and the Swiss Victoria Kreuzer (39 minutes and 49 seconds) remains to be broken.

The 2022 edition saw the affirmation in the men’s field of Marcello Ugazio, the only one in the course of the various editions to have won without the use of sticks. In the women’s field, 2022 saw the athlete of the national ski mountaineering team, Giulia Murada, climb the top step of the podium.

These will probably be the athletes to beat during this edition.

Do not miss the test of the mini vertical on a shortened course reserved for young talents.

Information and subscriptions on the social pages and on the website www.v-km.it

