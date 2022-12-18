The test against Casa Pia will be a sort of appeal test after a series of friendlies in which the Giallorossi engine was flooded: only 5 goals in the last six outings. And Mou’s deputy…

by our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

The match with Casa Pia will be a bit of an appeal test, to try to understand if the car’s engine has managed to restart or remains flooded as we saw it against the modest Cadiz. Not that the Portuguese are worth much more (although after Portugal’s greats, they are in fifth place in the Superliga), but on paper it seems like a higher level test. But how does Rome get there? Bad, at least as seen in the first Portuguese friendly. With two problems above all: the lack of a goal and excessive nervousness.

Hunting for networks — In the last six games (the three in the league with Lazio, Sassuolo and Turin and the friendlies with Nagoya Grampus, Yokohama Marinos and Cadiz) the Giallorossi have scored just 5 goals, less than one per game (exactly an average of 0.83 per game ), including three in the second half of the test against Yokohama, when the Japanese champions had changed everyone a bit and placed the second lines. In short, in the remaining eleven playing times just two goals, a total misery. And in these six games on three occasions Mourinho’s team hasn’t even managed to score, another very worrying fact. That’s why offensive production is really worrying, especially looking at Abraham’s current form, who even against Cadiz has given more negative than positive ideas (only one, the shot from the edge in the first half). Considering that Belotti will still be in the pits for a while (he’s doing differentiated work in Albufeira, but then it’s not that the Gallo has done much better than the English so far, on the contrary…), the reasons to worry in view of the recovery with Bologna there are indeed. The hope, obviously, is the return of Dybala, with him on the pitch Roma have a completely different offensive depth, as also seen in the last 20 minutes of the match against Turin, in the last round of the championship. But how will the Argentine return to Trigoria? How will the very few minutes played in the last three months be viewed? See also Europa League: ok Arsenal, Fenerbache e Betis

The nervousness — And then there’s the other leitmotif of the yellow and red soul, a latent nervousness that returned to being seen clearly and unequivocally even in the friendly against Cadiz. First the red light aimed at Vina for a frustration foul by the Uruguayan on Alejo (Matias had just suffered one from Lautaro and wanted to take revenge like this), then the final brawl triggered by another dirty trick by Cristante on Sobrino, who he had just mocked with a nice technical gesture (and the half went well, he only got away with a yellow card). It’s true that since Mourinho has been on the Giallorossi bench we’ve become accustomed to warm friendlies, just think of the brawl with Porto two summers ago or the one with Sporting in Faro last summer. But it is a cliché that denotes how the team realizes that it is struggling on many things. And that also comes after the expulsion of Mourinho with Turin, for example, for which the Portuguese coach will have to miss the matches against Bologna and Milan, after the restart. Salvatore Foti will take his place on the bench, but he wasn’t present in Japan and he isn’t in Portugal either. Which makes you think, considering that he is a deputy who will have to be the “owner” of Rome in two very hot and vital matches. It’s true, there is a Supercorso in the middle, but there is also the future of Roma dancing. And that it has a certain importance…

