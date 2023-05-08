without Messi, PSG wins at Troyes and distances itself from Lens

PSG striker Kylian Mbappé scored his 25th Ligue 1 goal this season at the Aube stadium in Troyes on Sunday May 7, 2023. LEWIS JOLY / AP

A bit of calm after the storm. Paris Saint-Germain obtained the victory (3-1) on the lawn of Espérance sportive Troyes Aube Champagne (ESTAC), at the end of the 34e day (out of 38) of the French football championship, Sunday May 7. This positive result comes after a particularly turbulent week for the capital club.

Following a bitter defeat against Lorient (1-3) at the Parc des Princes the previous weekend, the seven-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi sparked controversy by missing a training session on Monday 1is may. The Argentine world champion had gone to Riyadh to promote the Saudi Arabia tourist office, without the club’s agreement.

On Tuesday, the Parisian management decided to suspend its attacker without communicating the duration (” two weeks “ according to The team). This sanction leaves little doubt that the contract of Lionel Messi, who will turn 36 in June, will not be extended by PSG this summer. In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, the former Barcelona man apologized to his teammates and the club. “I sincerely thought that we were going to have a free day after the match, as was the case in the previous weeks”did he declare.

Anger of supporters

In the meantime, the anger of the supporters has risen a notch. On Wednesday, at the call of the Collectif Ultras Paris, several hundred of them expressed their dissatisfaction with the results and the situation of the club, in front of the headquarters of PSG, in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine), calling for there “resignation” of management. That evening, a few hundred supporters went to Bougival (Yvelines) in front of the home of Neymar, injured until the end of the season, resuming hostile songs towards the Brazilian.

Sunday evening, the players of Christophe Galtier were therefore particularly scrutinized at the Stade de l’Aube, in Troyes. Facing them, an opponent who is heading towards the descent in Ligue 2, ESTAC, whose last victory in Ligue 1 dates back to January 2. And the PSG was able to find a semblance of serenity.

Quickly, Kylian Mbappé gave the Parisians the advantage, heading a ball previously diverted by the Trojan goalkeeper on the crossbar (0-1, 8e). In lack of confidence, the Champenois suffered the onslaught of the champion of France. But they still got a huge chance just before half-time: goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma then made a decisive save on his line to deflect a diving header from Mama Baldé.

The match was interrupted for a few moments during the first act when the local Ultras showed – in turn – their hostility towards the owners of ESTAC, the City Football Group, a consortium at the head of many clubs.

Smoke bombs launched on the lawn by ESTAC Ultras supporters caused a brief interruption of the match against PSG, at the Aube stadium, Sunday May 7, 2023. FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

“Of course it’s good”

At the hour mark, Paris ended up taking shelter. The Portuguese Vitinha deceived Gauthier Gallon, in two stages and with a good dose of success (0-2, 59e). The Parisians were then able to manage their advantage. Nevertheless, Xavier Chavalerin gave hope to the Trojans (1-2, 83e). In the aftermath, the Spaniard Fabian Ruiz definitively folded the debates by brushing a shot, entering the goal with the complicity of the post (1-3, 86e).

“Of course it’s goodreacted, relieved, Christophe Galtier at the microphone of Prime Video. These are decisive matches for obtaining the title, we must not let go and maintain a certain gap. We were serious, disciplined, our victory is logical. » In the standings, the Parisians are six steps ahead of Racing Club de Lens (78 points against 72), new runner-up to PSG after their success in the shock against Olympique de Marseille, now third (70 points).

In the other games of the day, in Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais made an incredible comeback to beat Montpellier at home. Neglected 4-1 at the start of the second half, the Lyonnais ended up snatching the victory 5-4. Alexandre Lacazette scored a quadruple for OL, as did Elye Wahi in favor of the Héraultais.

At the bottom of the standings, FC Nantes is adrift. A week after their disappointment in the Coupe de France final, and four days after a defeat in Brest, the Canaries lost again against a direct competitor, Strasbourg (2-0), at home. They have four games left to reverse the trend, at the risk of being relegated to Ligue 2.