He played then in the form of life. With excellent performances, he led hockey Sparta in the playoffs last year, after the semifinals he was the most productive player. However, in the last duel of the series against Motor, David Tomášek suffered a broken ankle and watched the final with crutches only from the stands. As well as the subsequent raising of Třinka with a cup. Now the 26-year-old forward has a chance to make amends in the quarterfinals.

