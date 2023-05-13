Witsel resigned from the Belgian national team

Midfielder Axel Witsel has resigned from the Belgium national football team after 15 years and 130 games. The 34-year-old, who is under contract with Atletico Madrid, announced this decision on Friday. His compatriots will meet Austria on June 17 (8:45 p.m., live on ORF1) in the European Championship qualifier.

Witsel made his debut for Belgium in 2008, and in 2018 he won World Cup bronze with Kevin de Bruyne and Co. In December in Qatar they were eliminated in the group stage. Witsel has not played a role since the restart under coach Domenico Tedesco.