Home » Witsel resigned from the Belgian national team
Sports

Witsel resigned from the Belgian national team

by admin
Witsel resigned from the Belgian national team

Midfielder Axel Witsel has resigned from the Belgium national football team after 15 years and 130 games. The 34-year-old, who is under contract with Atletico Madrid, announced this decision on Friday. His compatriots will meet Austria on June 17 (8:45 p.m., live on ORF1) in the European Championship qualifier.

Witsel made his debut for Belgium in 2008, and in 2018 he won World Cup bronze with Kevin de Bruyne and Co. In December in Qatar they were eliminated in the group stage. Witsel has not played a role since the restart under coach Domenico Tedesco.

See also  Wimbledon 2023: Support for Ukraine announced after ban on Russians and Belarusians lifted

You may also like

UTLAC TRAIL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The details of the Suns internal strife are...

As Roland-Garros approaches, the hair-raising Carlos Alcaraz in...

Curva Davide Pieri: “we disregard what happened in...

HOCKEY WC: The Czechs initially won, the defending...

LeoVegas.News new partner of BoboTV in the theater...

Naples, how Giuntoli built the Scudetto — Sportellate.it

The Way of the Lord of the Rings,...

Cologne beat Hertha Berlin 5-2. Renjiu 3800 bet...

Vondrušová swept the US Open winner. Muchová and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy