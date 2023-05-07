Wizard’s Crud. Staněk is a top goalkeeper, I won’t blame him for anything, Bílek kept Pilsen’s number one

In the past season and half of the fall, he literally cast a spell. With miraculous interventions, he significantly helped football Pilsen to an unexpected title and subsequently to the Champions League. Opponents shook their heads at everything he caught, teammates slapped him on the back. However, goalkeeper Jindřich Staněk chose a dark moment in Saturday’s opening overtime duel with Slovácko. At 1:0, he dismissed Kalabiška’s weak header. The duel ended 2:2.

