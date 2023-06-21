Home » Wizards, Kyle Kuzma declines Player Option for 13 million
Wizards, Kyle Kuzma declines Player Option for 13 million

by admin
Wizards, Kyle Kuzma declines Player Option for 13 million

As widely predictable, Kyle Kuzma has decided to decline the 13 million Player Option for next season, included in his agreement with the Washington Wizards.

The winger will become Free Agent starting July 1, and in all likelihood he will sign a contract of more than 13 million.

Despite the Wizards’ decision to sell Beal and start a new project, according to Adrian Wojnarowski the parties could find a new agreement.

Kuzma finished last season with 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

