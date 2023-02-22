Will Barton and the Washington Wizards have reached a buyout deal, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Barton has until March 1 to sign with another team without losing playoff eligibility.
The capital team will use the roster spot vacated by the guard to convert Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract.
The Saint Louis product is scoring 6.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal.
