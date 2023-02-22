Home Sports Wizards: Will Barton departing, converted Jordan Goodwin’s deal
Sports

Wizards: Will Barton departing, converted Jordan Goodwin’s deal

by admin
Wizards: Will Barton departing, converted Jordan Goodwin’s deal

Will Barton and the Washington Wizards have reached a buyout deal, Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Barton has until March 1 to sign with another team without losing playoff eligibility.

The capital team will use the roster spot vacated by the guard to convert Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract.

The Saint Louis product is scoring 6.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal.

See also  Pavia, national record of Angelica Girolamo

You may also like

Grace Geyoro (midfielder of the France team): “We...

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid: ‘Brutal demolition leaves overrun...

Real Madrid ‘demolish’ Liverpool in Champions League thriller...

Siege League Finals: Huang Yunsong Li Keshen Zhenyu...

Sports bodies issue ‘urgent plea’ for help from...

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid: ‘Slapstick’ defending in heavy...

Utah Jazz, in arrivo Kris Dunn e Frank...

Body Talk – Sports – China Industry Network

Messina-Andria: the long arm and the stupid mind...

Surfer Marcio Freire dies overwhelmed by a wave...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy