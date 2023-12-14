Wizz Air title sponsor of the 22nd Milan Marathon

The Milan Marathon is among the running events that Wizz Air sponsors. There are numerous routes operated by the new Title that connect Milan with the main capitals of Europe and beyond. His entry will give an even more international flavor to the sporting event.

However, the number of runners coming from the rest of Europe is constantly growing: in recent years we have gone from 9% in 2019 to 22% in 2023. An interesting trend, destined to grow further. Approximately six months after registration opens, over 50% of the total registered runners are made up of foreign citizens, with France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany and Poland representing, so far, the vast majority of nations in this percentage. Data that increases the value of sports tourism, an important resource for the entire territory and for the city of Milan.

Furthermore, in this edition, Wizz Air will offer, exclusively to all those registered for the marathon, a 20 euro voucher for the purchase of a plane ticket for one of its routes.

Wizz Air was defined as the best low cost airline in Europe with the World Travel Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the tourism sector, which adds to others obtained in recent years. These also include being the most environmentally sustainable on a global level (World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023 and CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023).

Wizz Air, a Hungarian company, has long been committed to pioneering sustainable aeronautical practices with the use of fuel-efficient aircraft, as well as investments aimed at reducing environmental impact and CO2 emissions. Objectives that combine perfectly with the path undertaken by RCS Sports & Events in the field of sustainability through the RunGreen project and the involvement of NATIVA – Regenerative Design Company, which supports event organizers in a radical evolution towards regenerative economic models, through a path of mapping its environmental, social and economic impacts.

Eva Passmore, head of marketing di Wizz Air.

“We are really excited to partner with the Milan Marathon and color the streets of Milan WIZZ pink next spring. Flying and running at low fares have a lot in common: they improve people’s lives by getting them moving, creating new experiences and being convenient and easily accessible to everyone. Wizz Air has always promoted an active lifestyle and has been sponsoring running events since 2015. This year alone, 60,000 runners competed with WIZZ. Italy is one of our target markets and we aim to build a strong bond between the WIZZ brand and Italians by engaging the local community and encouraging as many people as possible to participate in our running events. Having based our first aircraft in Italy just three years ago, Wizz Air now offers tickets on almost 230 routes to over 40 countries from Italy, flying to more than 90 unique destinations.”

Paolo Bellino, CEO and general manager of RCS Sports & Events.

“Wizz Air is the ideal partner for the Milan Marathon, the most loved Italian running event abroad and which perfectly represents a dynamic and proactive Italy in the world. We will work with the new Title sponsor to together further expand the boundaries of the event and further increase its international notoriety. The agreement is totally in line with our objectives and strategies, based not only on sporting results and the growth of participants, but also on sustainability. Finding a sponsor for the Marathon who is so attentive to this aspect makes us even more proud of the choice made.”