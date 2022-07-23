Original title: WNBA-Li Yueru 2+1 Parker 14+10 Sky Lectra Feiyi won 6 consecutive victories

Live it, July 23. The Chicago Sky played by Li Yueru ushered in a match against the Dallas Wings today. The Sky currently leads the league with a record of 20 wins and 6 losses. In the first quarter, Flying Wings was slow to heat, which led to being passive shortly after the opening. On the sky side, Messerman and Parker joined forces to score 15 points. Sky quickly got a double-digit lead and took the absolute initiative in the second quarter. Although the offensive end of the wing has recovered, it is difficult to prevent the sky from stabilizing the output. Li Yueru got a chance to play at the end of this quarter and scored 2 points, and the sky also took the lead with 11 points in the first half by virtue of its stable performance in this quarter. In the second half, Flying Wing launched several counter-attacks. In the third quarter, the leading scorer Ogomboval scored 2 points in a row. In the last quarter, Ogomboval continued to be efficient and led Flying Wing to achieve a counter-attack, but at the last moment Al Mander became the Raiders and scored 8 key points in a row, plus Parker’s last fatal tip-up for the sky to hold the victory. In the end, Sky narrowly beat Feiyi for 6 consecutive victories.

data on both sides

Sky (20-7): Li Yueru 2 points, 1 rebound, Cooper 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, Messerman 13 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks, Parker 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, Quigley 10 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, Armand 13 points and 6 assists, Gardner 6 points and 2 rebounds, Stevens 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Flying Wings (11-15): Ogombowal 28 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals, McCown 15 points, 3 rebounds, Thornton 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Harrison 18 points, Harris 7 points and 6 assists, Gray had 2 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

In the first quarter, neither team was in very good shape. In the nearly 3 minutes of the opening, except for Messermann who caught the opponent’s mistake and scored a goal, the two sides did not score a point during the period, and then it was Messeman’s goal to break the embarrassing situation of scoring drought. . The wing’s goal was followed by a jumper from the leading scorer Ogombowal. After that, the two sides gradually entered the state. Messerman added 4 points in the hot state, plus Parker’s sword was not old and scored 7 points. Under the leadership of the two, the sky established a 10-point lead in one fell swoop. Although Feiyi was passive, it was not as “powerless in attack” as it was at the beginning. During this period, Harris and Thornton scored successively and the team bit the score. However, Sky wins in a stable offensive. Cooper’s three-pointer and Quigley’s layup goal at the end helped the team hold the 7-point advantage to end the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the two teams were roughly in the same state. Messerman still bravely teamed up with Quigley to score points, and Harris scored 4 points with a penalty to chase the score. In the quarter, the two sides were evenly matched. Sky scored 5 points in a row with Stevens and took a 10-point lead for a short time, but McCown on the wing also quickly caught up with the score by scoring 5 points in a row. In the tug-of-war, the leading Sky had a certain advantage. Li Yueru performed well in the final stage. She first fought for offensive rebounds, although she failed to make a layup, but then she received a pass from Quigley at the basket and scored two points. The sky also regained the upper hand at the end. At the end, Cooper led by a three-pointer, and Sky sent a 13-4 offensive to take a 14-point lead, but Flying Wing then stopped the bleeding with Harris’ key 2+1. After halftime, Sky led Flying Wing 50-39.

Returning from a rest, the overall offensive on the Sky side was not very good. Although Cooper and Messi United hit two three-pointers at the beginning, they were confronted with consecutive counterattacks by their opponents. Flying Wing’s average score per game ranked third in the league. Ogun Boval scored 7 points in a row on the inside, and McCown contributed 4 points. Flying Wing sent a 15-8 offensive at the start to chase the disadvantage to 4 points. Sky still couldn’t find the state after the suspension, and Ogombowal continued to score points unstoppably. After she and Harris scored 8 points together, Feiyi narrowed the disadvantage to 2 points. Cooper’s difficult points during the period became the key to Sky’s hold on the lead, and then Evans hit a three-pointer from the outside to stabilize the situation slightly. The wing attack fell back at the end, and Sky relied on Cooper’s free throw and Gardner’s tipped goal to hold the 7-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

In the final battle, Feiyi made a big attack and gave it a go. Harrison, Harris and McCown each scored 4 points in the opening attack. They tied the score with a 12-5 spurt and saw hope. The power failure in the sky was serious, and the attack at the beginning relied on Parker’s tipping and Armand’s 2+1 to score hard. After the suspension came back, the sky still couldn’t find the state, and Ogomboval’s unstoppable hit another three-pointer to achieve the go-ahead. At the critical moment, Armand responded with a three-pointer answer ball and then made a layup to stabilize the situation in time. In the last paragraph, Ogomboire continued to score another three-pointer, but Feiyi was the only one who could score points, and Parker’s key tip-up was quite timely on the sky side, but Feiyi failed to score again, and Armand made consecutive free throws to help the team. Hold the victory. In the end, Sky narrowly beat Feiyi for 6 consecutive victories.

Both sides start

Wings: Gray, Thornton, McCown, Ogomboire, Marbury

Wings: Gray, Thornton, McCown, Ogomboire, Marbury

Sky: Cooper, Messerman, Parker, Quigley, Armand





