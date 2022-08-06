Original title: WNBA-Li Yueru did not debut Cooper 19+5 Allen 21+6 The sky took the mysterious man

Live it, August 6th, the sky played by Li Yueru played at home against Mysterious Man today. In the first quarter, the sky was only warm in the first 2 minutes and 30 seconds, and then they found the feeling that they played the leading state. The first quarter was a wave of 27 The offensive climax of -10 quickly established a double-digit lead. In the second quarter, he scored 6 three-pointers and rained three-pointers. The excellent offensive state created a 21-point halftime lead, but Li Yueru did not get a chance to play in the first half. In the second half, although the mysterious man was not as vulnerable as the first half, it failed to create any threat. At the last moment, the 16-2 offensive climax only chased the disadvantage to 10 points and it was too late. In the end, the sky easily defeated the mysterious man to win the game.

data on both sides

Mysterious Man (20-13): Austin 17 points and 4 rebounds, Allen 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Clark 5 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Atkins 6 points and 2 rebounds, Claude 6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 Assists, Williams 8 points and 6 rebounds, Hawkins 3 points and 5 rebounds.

Sky (24-8): Quigley 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Cooper 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Stevens 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocks, Vandersloot 10 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, Parker had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Meisman had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, and Gardner had 11 points and 5 rebounds.

At the beginning of the first quarter, the sky was not as good as his opponents. In the opening 2 minutes and 30 seconds, Messerman scored 2 points with a tip, but then he found the feeling and played the leader’s strength. Quigley scored 2+1 unstoppable. Coupled with Van der Sloot’s three-pointer, after finding the offensive feeling, they attacked and continued to fight back, but Mysterious Man’s law-abiding performance was difficult to create a threat in front of the sky, and the sky blasted a wave of 27 in the last 7 minutes and 30 seconds. -10 offensive climax in one fell swoop to establish a 14-point lead.

In the second quarter, Quigley made another contribution from the outside, and his two three-pointers in the opening extended the lead to more than 20 points. In the Mysterious Man Festival, they resisted briefly but could not stop Sky’s crazy attack. Armand, Cooper, Parker, and Gardner then hit three-pointers one after another. Sky scored 6 three-pointers in a single quarter and won another 7 points. At halftime, the Sky led the Mystics 55-34.

After returning from the rest, Mysterious Man finally did not lose in the confrontation in this quarter. Among them, Austin’s state exploded and wreaked havoc on the inside. He scored 12 points alone in the opening to help the team gain a slight advantage in the confrontation in this quarter. But in the face of the full blooming performance of the sky, his performance is somewhat “two fists are invincible to four hands”, and the sky took over the game at the end, Cooper and Stevens scored two three-pointers to help the sky lead by 22 points Enter the fourth quarter.

The huge point difference in the final quarter made the game basically lose the suspense. The sky started a small climax of 6-2 and continued to expand the lead. Although the mysterious man still stubbornly chased the points and scored three points in a row in the final period, and Allen scored 2 twice in a row. +1, the mysterious man blasted a wave of 16-2 offensive climax to chase the disadvantage to 10 points. However, the sky still had a lot of advantages at this time and there was not much time left, and the mysterious man was unable to continue his firepower. In the end, the sky easily defeated the mysterious man to win the game.

Both sides start

Sky: Cooper, Messman, Parker, Quigley, Van der Sloot

Mysterious Man: Claude, Atkins, Clark, Allen, Austin

