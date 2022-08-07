WNBA playoff seat situation: Liberty lost the key card battle and fell out of the league’s eighth place

Original title: WNBA playoff seat situation: Liberty lost the key card battle and fell out of the league’s eighth

Live it, August 7th. In the WNBA regular season, the New York Liberty lost to the Phoenix Mercury 62-76, with a record of 13 wins and 19 losses.

As a direct competitor for a playoff berth, the Mercury team’s record rose to 14 wins and 19 losses, surpassing the Liberty in one fell swoop, rising to eighth in the league (the first eight played in the playoffs).

At present, there are 5 teams locked in the playoff seats, and only 3 open seats are left.

There are still 4 games left after the Liberty, and they will face the Dallas Flying Wings and the Atlanta Dream respectively. These two teams are also direct competitors for the Liberty playoff seats.

