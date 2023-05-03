Home » Wöber-Club Leeds part ways with Coach Gracia
ÖFB team player Maximilian Wöber has got a new coach at Leeds United. The English Premier League club parted ways with Javi Gracia on Wednesday and presented their successor in Sam Allardyce, who was initially committed until the end of the season.

Leeds are top of the non-relegation zone in 17th with four rounds to go, but only on goal difference over Nottingham Forest. The penultimate Everton have just one point less. Leeds are five league games without a win and four defeats in the process.

A very tough task awaits on Saturday with the guest appearance at defending champions Manchester City. Allardyce is the third Leeds manager this season after the club parted ways with former Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch on February 6.

