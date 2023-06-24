Wojnarowski: 76ers ‘determined’ to sign James Harden

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, host of SportCenter, spoke about the future of James Harden and the possibility of a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The guard will not exercise the Player Option included in his current deal with Phila, and will become an unrestricted Free Agent.

According to reporter Daryl Morey and the Sixers would be determined to continue the relationship with the 10-times All Star, but will most likely offer him less than the maximum salary.

The Rockets remain in the background with their 60 million to invest, which however allow the Texan team to evaluate various options in addition to bringing Harden ‘home’.

The 3-times top scorer of the league tends too much to stop the ball and centralize the game, a way of being on the pitch that certainly doesn’t seem ideal to complete the young group available to Udoka.

