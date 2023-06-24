Home » Wojnarowski: 76ers ‘determined’ to sign James Harden
Sports

Wojnarowski: 76ers ‘determined’ to sign James Harden

by admin
Wojnarowski: 76ers ‘determined’ to sign James Harden

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, host of SportCenter, spoke about the future of James Harden and the possibility of a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The guard will not exercise the Player Option included in his current deal with Phila, and will become an unrestricted Free Agent.

According to reporter Daryl Morey and the Sixers would be determined to continue the relationship with the 10-times All Star, but will most likely offer him less than the maximum salary.

The Rockets remain in the background with their 60 million to invest, which however allow the Texan team to evaluate various options in addition to bringing Harden ‘home’.

The 3-times top scorer of the league tends too much to stop the ball and centralize the game, a way of being on the pitch that certainly doesn’t seem ideal to complete the young group available to Udoka.

See also  Gay Pride 2021, from Milan to Rome: approve the Zan - breaking latest news Bill

You may also like

Portugal and the Netherlands neutralize each other, Belgium...

Georgia also robbed Belgium of points at the...

Cedric Roussel: Ex-Coventry and Wolves striker dies aged...

Alcaraz for the first time on grass in...

Hampden Park rebuild ‘not going to happen’ –...

Between dance and sport, a new pas de...

Top pass control goalkeeper!Romano: Manchester United and Chelsea...

Inter: Thuram-Lukaku, sliding doors?

The Czech volleyball players, in the role of...

ROLANDO BLACKMAN, FROM THE USA TO ITALY TO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy