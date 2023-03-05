Home Sports Wolff rages «Machine to be redone»- breaking latest news
Wolff rages «Machine to be redone»

Wolff rages «Machine to be redone»- breaking latest news

The team principal of the Anglo-German company: «I don’t think our technical philosophy can be competitive. The car has to change, we have to sit down with the engineers»

In the end Wolff gave up: «I don’t think our technical philosophy can be competitive. The car has to change, we have to sit down with the engineers. There are no dogmas, we just have to go back to winning». Surrender declarations, when twelve months ago the Mercedes showed up for the tests, panic spread among the rivals: the “zero bellies” solution was accredited a second faster. Instead it was a flop. «We started with six tenths of a delay and today we restarted again at six tenths. And now Fernando is also in front of us with Aston Martin: we have to take our hats off to what they did. They gained two seconds in six months and half their car is ours. Wakes up”. There are many who are shaking in Brackley, starting with technical director Mike Elliott.

March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 09:28)

