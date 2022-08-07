Home Sports Wolfsburg 2-2 Werder Bremen
Sports

by admin
In the early morning of August 7th, Beijing time, the 22085th issue of the winning lottery ended the 14-game competition. Ren Jiu 58120 bet 247 yuan, and the total bet in this period is 22,489,364 yuan.

　　

In terms of colorful results, Wolfsburg 2-2 Werder Bremen has an odds of 1 to 3, Paris swept Clermont 5-0 away, and Tottenham beat Southampton 4-1 at home. In the rest of the matches, in the Premier League, Bournemouth and Newcastle both beat their opponents 2-0 at home, Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 away; in the Bundesliga, Augsburg 0-4 Freiburg, Bochum 1- 2 Mainz, Borussia, Union Berlin and Dortmund successfully won at home; in Ligue 1, Strass 1-2 Monaco; in Eredivisie, Eindhoven beat Emmen 4-1.

The sales volume of the winning lottery in this issue was 25,411,684 yuan, and the total amount of Renjiu betting was 22,489,364 yuan.

