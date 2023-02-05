Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, set up Kingsley Coman’s second goal on his Bundesliga debut

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men.

Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after.

Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back just before half-time and Joshua Kimmich was then sent off in the 54th minute.

But Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern before Mattias Svanberg netted a late second for Wolfsburg.

Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold but the champions shrugged off his dismissal as they rallied to end a run of three league matches without a win.

Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.

Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin – who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday – while Wolfsburg stay seventh.