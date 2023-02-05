Home Sports Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of Bundesliga
Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of Bundesliga

Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, set up Kingsley Coman’s second goal on his Bundesliga debut

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men.

Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after.

Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back just before half-time and Joshua Kimmich was then sent off in the 54th minute.

But Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern before Mattias Svanberg netted a late second for Wolfsburg.

Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold but the champions shrugged off his dismissal as they rallied to end a run of three league matches without a win.

Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.

Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin – who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday – while Wolfsburg stay seventh.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Castles
  • 4The crossSubstituted forKaminskiat 30′minutes
  • 3BornauwBooked at 90mins
  • 5of the Ven
  • 20Baku
  • 32Swanberg
  • 27ArnoldSubstituted forGerhardtat 74′minutes
  • 22Completion
  • 6Rose da SilvaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forParedesat 66′minutes
  • 39WimmerSubstituted forMarmoushat 66′minutes
  • 23WindSubstituted forCompletionat 74′minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Mussel
  • 10Completion
  • 12Pervan
  • 16Kaminski
  • 29Guilavogui
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Marmoush
  • 40Paredes

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 22I cancelSubstituted forBlindat 78′minutes
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichBooked at 54mins
  • 8GoretzkaBooked at 45mins
  • 10SaneBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTelat 60′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 42she had toSubstituted forWannerat 78′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 55′minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 60′minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 14Wanner
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulrich
  • 35Schenk
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic

Referee:
Harm Osmers

Attendance:
30,000

Live Text

