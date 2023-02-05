Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men.
Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after.
Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back just before half-time and Joshua Kimmich was then sent off in the 54th minute.
But Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern before Mattias Svanberg netted a late second for Wolfsburg.
Kimmich was shown a red card for catching Maximilian Arnold but the champions shrugged off his dismissal as they rallied to end a run of three league matches without a win.
Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.
Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin – who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday – while Wolfsburg stay seventh.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Castles
- 4The crossSubstituted forKaminskiat 30′minutes
- 3BornauwBooked at 90mins
- 5of the Ven
- 20Baku
- 32Swanberg
- 27ArnoldSubstituted forGerhardtat 74′minutes
- 22Completion
- 6Rose da SilvaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forParedesat 66′minutes
- 39WimmerSubstituted forMarmoushat 66′minutes
- 23WindSubstituted forCompletionat 74′minutes
Substitutes
- 7Waldschmidt
- 8Mussel
- 10Completion
- 12Pervan
- 16Kaminski
- 29Guilavogui
- 31Gerhardt
- 33Marmoush
- 40Paredes
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 22I cancelSubstituted forBlindat 78′minutes
- 5Pavard
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichBooked at 54mins
- 8GoretzkaBooked at 45mins
- 10SaneBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTelat 60′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 42she had toSubstituted forWannerat 78′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 55′minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forStanisicat 60′minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 14Wanner
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 26Ulrich
- 35Schenk
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 30,000
Live Text
-
Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern Munich 4.
-
Second half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern Munich 4.
-
Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (VfL Wolfsburg).
-
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
-
Attempt saved. Mattias Svanberg (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Nmecha.
-
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
-
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.
-
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Ridle Baku tries a through ball, but Lukas Nmecha is caught offside.
-
Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich).
-
Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Felix Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Paul Wanner (Bayern Munich).
-
Attempt blocked. Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).
-
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg).