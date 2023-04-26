Home » Wolfsburg lost 2-0 against WFC Arsenal
Sports

by admin
As of: 04/23/2023 7:06 p.m

The footballers of VfL Wolfsburg have to worry about entering the final of the Champions League. In the first leg, the “wolves” semi-final against WFC Arsenal from London did not go beyond a 2:2 (2:1).

In front of the club’s record home crowd of 22,617 spectators – including national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg – Ewa Pajor and Sveindis Jonsdottir gave the “wolves a 2-0 lead. But Rafaelle (before the break) and Stina Blackstenius equalized for the guests London, who eliminated FC Bayern in the quarter-finals.

Anything but the “good base” that VfL defender Dominique Janssen had hoped for in the second leg on May 1st (6:45 p.m.). In the British capital, the Bundesliga side must win to reach the final. More than 40,000 spectators are expected.

“At first it feels like a defeat,” said Wolfsburg goalkeeper Merle Frohms: “But we can learn a lot from this game and we did a lot right. We’re capable of beating Arsenal. It’s up to us .”

Double strike initially puts VfL women on track, …

Both teams started with personnel problems. Captain Alexandra Popp (calf injury) and Lena Lattwein (collarbone fracture) were absent from VfL. The Londoners were hit even harder: Defense chief Leah Williamson, who tore a cruciate ligament, added to the already long list of injuries with Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Kim Little and Lina Hurtig.

VfL Wolfsburg – WFC Arsenal im Stenogramm:

Tore: 1:0 Pajor (19th), 2:0 Jonsdottir (24th), 2:1 Rafaelle (45th), 2:2 Blackstenius (69th)
Viewers: 22.617
VfL Wolfsburg: Frohms – Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch – Oberdorf, Roord – Brand (63. Waßmuth), Huth, Jonsdottir – Pajor
WFC Arsenal: Zinsberger – Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle – Maanum, Wälti, Pelova (88. Kühl), McCabe, Blackstenius, Catley (70. Wienroither)

The teams felt each other for a quarter of an hour, there were few scenes in the goal area. Then Jonsdottir sent Pajor on the journey and the Pole didn’t give keeper Manuela Zinsberger a chance – 1:0 for the “Wolves” (19th). Shortly thereafter, the hosts benefited from a hair-raising defensive mistake: Jen Beattie let Rafaelle’s cross ball pass in front of his own goal, behind which Jonsdottir pushed in from a central position from a completely free position to make it 2-0 for VfL (24 ‘).

… but Rafaelle countered just before the break, …

Defensively, the Wolfsburg women actually had everything under control. Frohms only had to intervene for the first time in the 44th minute and cleared Frida Maanum for a corner. Steph Catley kicked her into the penalty area, where Lena Oberdorf jumped under the ball and Rafaelle headed in to score (45′). In direct return, Jonsdottir missed the possible 3:1, she didn’t catch the ball properly and narrowly missed the angle (45+1).

… and Blackstenius equalizes after the break

After the restart, the VfL women found it difficult to put on an orderly offensive game against the good Londoners. The guests pressed early and went aggressively into the duels. And when the “wolves”, who had significantly more possession of the ball, got through, the last pass was too imprecise.

The hosts didn’t look so safe defensively either and conceded the equalizer after a counterattack. Viktoria Pelova’s cross put Blackstenius into the net from close range to make it 2-2 (69′). After that, the Wolfsburg women got the game under control again. Jill Roord’s shot just missed the left post (80′), Jonsdottir was blocked by Laura Wienroither at the last moment (85′). So it ended up being a performance-based draw, which promises high tension for the second leg.

This topic in the program:
sports club | 23.04.2023 | 10:50 p.m

