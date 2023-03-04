Wolves are now six points clear of the relegation zone

Wasteful Tottenham ended a miserable week with a narrow defeat by Wolves after a late goal from Adama Traore stunned the Champions League contenders.

Spurs had the better of the chances and twice hit the woodwork, but the crossbar came to Wolves’ aid as Traore’s effort flew in past Fraser Forster.

Wolves, who are now 13th, had been on the back foot for most of the game but made their late momentum count.

Spurs’ inconsistent form continued as they dropped important points in the race for a top four spot.

The first half was fraught with stoppages and neither side built any real momentum, despite some early pressure from Spurs.

There were eight minutes of added time after a long break in play, as Wolves striker Diego Costa was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury, suffered in an awkward fall following a jump.

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro came the closest to an opener when he struck the woodwork with a powerful free-kick shortly before the break.

And just after the restart, Son Heung-min, who had been the first half’s most promising player, hit the crossbar from close range.

Wolves, pinned in their own half for much of the opening 45 minutes, were improved after the interval, and Nelson Semedo was inches from connecting with a Raul Jimenez ball across goal.

Jimenez was then denied a first Premier League goal of the season when his header from close range was batted away by Forster.

The momentum continued to swing in Wolves’ favour with a string of trademark long-distance Ruben Neves efforts testing the Tottenham goalkeeper.

And Traore sealed all three points for the hosts when he sent the ball rocketing in off the underside of the bar.

Tottenham’s disappointing week continues

Tottenham had been looking to send a message of immediate improvement after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United on Wednesday.

They took the game to the hosts early on and Dejan Kulusevski’s curling effort forced Jose Sa into a good save but despite playing with a high intensity, only six of their 21 shots hit the target.

In what was assistant head coach Cristian Stellini’s final game in charge before Antonio Conte’s return from gall bladder surgery, there were familiar inconsistencies.

Tottenham are four points ahead of fifth-place Newcastle United, who were beaten by Manchester City on Saturday but have two games in hand.

Relegation worries eased

Wolves were in the relegation zone when Julen Lopetegui took over as manager in November but this victory, their first over a team in the top four this season, has pushed them into mid-table and six points clear of the drop zone.

They failed to produce any shots in the first half, but were much improved after the break.

Captain Neves was inspirational, linking play in the final third and testing Forster, while Matheus Cunha hit the side-netting when through on goal.

Lopetegui’s second-half introduction of Traore and Joao Moutinho added another dimension to their front line. Traore’s pace was particularly troublesome for the tiring Spurs defence as Wolves attacked down the wings.

But Wolves were rewarded for their endeavour with Traore’s strike moving them up the table.

Conte return will be a ‘massive boost’ – what the managers say

Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini: “Antonio [Conte’s return] will be a massive boost for us from tomorrow until the end of the season.

“It is important that Antonio is back. We want to have him back with a different result but the team show to Antonio it is alive.

“They want to win, they want to control the game, they want to dominate the game and this is important I think.”

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui: “We are happy for the three points, but to be honest the match has two very clear halves

“In the first half they [Tottenham] play with fantastic rhythm and they deserve more.

“In the second half we improve a lot and we show our face in the end.

“I am happy, but I have to recognise that Tottenham has had chances.”

Player of the match Traore Adam Traore Wolverhampton Wanderers Squad number37Player nameTraore Squad number28Player nameJoao Moutinho Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha Squad number9Player nameJimenez Squad number8Player nameRuben Neves Squad number4Player nameCollins Squad number23Player nameKilman Squad number15Player nameDawson Squad number5Player nameLemina Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá Squad number19Player nameJonny Squad number22Player nameNelson Semedo Squad number7Player namePeter Net Squad number21Player nameSarabia Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa

Line-ups Wolves Formation 4-2-3-1 1The one 22Nelson Semedo15Dawson23Kilman19Castro Otto 8Neves5Lemina 21Sarabia27Nunes7Neto 29Diego Costa 1 The one

22 Nelson Semedo

15 Dawson

23 Kilman

19 Castro Otto

8 Neves Booked at 45mins

5 Lemina Substituted for Traore at 45′ minutes

21 Sarabia Substituted for Matheus Cunha at 67′ minutes

27 Nunes Substituted for Joao Moutinho at 67′ minutes

7 Neto Substituted for Collins at 45′ minutes

29 Diego Costa Substituted for Jimenez at 28′ minutes Substitutes 3 Ait Nouri

4 Collins

9 Jimenez

12 Matheus Cunha

24 Gomes

25 Bentley

28 Joao Moutinho

35 João Gomes

37 Traore Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 20Forster 17Romero34Lenglet33Davies 23Further4Skip5Højbjerg14Perisic 21Kulusevski7Son Heung-min 10Kane 20 Forster

17 Romero

34 Lenglet

33 Davies Substituted for richarlison at 85′ minutes

23 Further Substituted for Emerson Royal at 81′ minutes

4 Skip

5 Højbjerg

14 Perisic

21 Kulusevski Booked at 61mins Substituted for Lucas Moura at 77′ minutes

7 Son Heung-min

10 Kane Substitutes 6 D Sanchez

9 richarlison

12 Emerson Royal

15 Dier

16 Danjuma

25 Handy

27 Lucas Moura

29 Sarr

40 Austin Live Text Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Foul by Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur). Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur). Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Cristian Romero. Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ivan Perisic. Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur). Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside. Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Moura. Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matheus Cunha. Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Ben Davies. Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur). João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Adam Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.