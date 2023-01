Il Wolverhampton places a great market coup: the signing of is official Pablo Sarabiathe Spanish comes outright from PSG and rejoins with Julen Lopeteguiwith whom he worked in the national youth teams of Anger Redheads.

We have completed the permanent signing of @Pablosarabia92. The forward arrives at Molineux on a two-and-a-half-year-deal — Wolves (@Wolves) January 17, 2023