Home » Woman scarred in the face with acid by her husband, hospitalized
Sports

Woman scarred in the face with acid by her husband, hospitalized

by admin

(ANSA) – PALMA DI MONTECHIARO, DECEMBER 5 – A woman was taken to hospital at the “San Giovanni di Dio” in Agrigento after being hit and scarred on the face and shoulders by acid. It would have been her husband who threw it at her. It happened in via Tiepolo in Palma di Montechiaro where state police patrols intervened.
The injured person was taken to the emergency room with a 118 ambulance. The spouse also suffered burns on his hands.

The woman, a fifty-year-old from Palma di Montechiaro, who was hit in the face and shoulders by the acid thrown by her husband, had already reported her husband. The two had separated for some time and the woman, starting the red code process, had been transferred and housed in a protected community. This morning, the fifty-year-old went to her former home, in via Tiepolo, to get some clothes and her husband (the two are still formally married), hid behind the door and when the woman crossed the door he threw her the acid. The woman defended herself and a scuffle broke out, during which the acid poured onto the hands of the man, a known criminal, who is now hospitalized at the major burns center of the “Cannizzaro” hospital in Catania.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  The 24th Winter Olympics concluded successfully in Beijing, Xi Jinping attended the closing ceremony_General Administration of Sports of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

Football Serie A: Lecce’s coach knocks down his...

PSG would hit back at Real Madrid with...

eMTB Merida: the new eONE-SIXTY and eONE-FORTY from...

Mario Götze impressed in the Bundesliga against Hoffenheim

Mini disqualification for cannabis use. Besiktas against the...

The Last Two Times the Favourite Didn’t Win...

Did they practice penalties? Xavi hopes that Napoli...

Inter, Arnautovic and Carlos Augusto injuries: the news

Games scheduled: DFB Cup – semi-final with Kaiserslautern...

How strong is the Chinese army? This is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy