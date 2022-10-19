In the final, Cernoia and Bonansea give the first three points of the group to the bianconere

The Juventus Women’s journey begins with a success in the Women’s Champions League group. Mission accomplished on the field of Zurich, beaten 2-0 at home in the final twenty minutes thanks to substitutes from the bench. Montemurro, who has to do without Beerensteyn (on special leave for the disappearance of his mother) and the young Arcangeli (out in finishing due to adductor fatigue), also keeps Caruso, Bonfantini and Bonansea out of the way. at the end, the decisive weapons will be revealed to upset the inertia of the game and win the first battle on Swiss soil.

MATCH LOCKED — The match remains blocked for seventy minutes, with few emotions on either side. Girelli tries to surprise with a heel shot after about ten minutes, Cernoia is not precise at half an hour on a left-footed shot from a close position that becomes easy prey for the opposing goalkeeper. Zurich defends with order by arranging themselves on two very narrow lines under the ball, so the bianconere struggle to find space and make too much mistakes when they could accelerate. To worry the opponent’s goalkeeper at the beginning of the second half is Pedersen with a header, but Romero is able to stretch out and take refuge in the corner.

DECISIVE FINAL — Halfway through the second half the decisive changes of the Juventus coach. Just a few minutes and Caruso puts a nice cross from the right for Bonfantini, who defends the ball as best he can and supports for Girelli, who is also able to serve in the area the assist for Cernoia’s winning left: 1-0 in the 70 ‘and downhill race. Which goes on ice from minute 84 with the doubling of Bonansea, in the final for the author of the first goal, shortly after a cross from Bonfantini. Next match in the European field at the Allianz Stadium next Thursday 27 October against Lyon, which will return to the very place where on 21 May it raised the trophy of the last edition in the final against Barcelona. See also The Romanese is looking for the first victory of the year 2022

19 October – 21:25

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

