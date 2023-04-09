news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 09 – Italy’s preparations for women’s football continue in view of tomorrow’s friendly against Colombia in Rome, which will be played at 4.30 pm at the Tre Fontane stadium. This Easter morning the team trained in the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano, an intense technical-tactical session that preceded lunch and the following break the ranks, with Milena Bertolini who – before leaving for the Capital – in fact decided to grant the afternoon off to his players.



For the match against the South American selection, 26th in the Fifa Ranking, the coach will have to do without Flaminia Simonetti, who is forced to miss the match in ‘her’ Rome, where Italy hasn’t played for 20 years. The Inter midfielder, due to a muscle problem in her right calf, has undergone different training sessions in recent days and has undergone the necessary therapies, but as she is not available for tomorrow’s match she has been excluded from the squad list and in these hours he will leave Coverciano. (HANDLE).

