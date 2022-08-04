RIVANAZZANO TERME

In the football of our province, a new reality is born, entirely dedicated to women’s football. In fact, the Asd Women Rivanazzanese was founded, which separates itself from the Us Rivanazzanese and will have a life of its own with three youth teams and the creation of a first team, which will participate in the Promotion championship.

The president is Giuseppe Lenti Capoduri, and the technical manager is always Paolo Bottazzi, the first to believe, three years ago, in the women’s football project in Rivanazzano: “This decision matured over time, after a discussion with the managers and parents of the girls – explains Bottazzi – it was time to break away from the men’s section of the Rivanazzanese to have our own identity. After three years of work, we are proud of what we have built and we aim to grow more and more, women’s football in Italy is constantly expanding ».

In the upcoming football season, the female Riva will be at the starting line with the Under 12, Under 15, Under 17 teams, all protagonists in regional tournaments, and the novelty of the first team in Promotion. “We thank the municipal administration of Rivanazzano, who immediately demonstrated their belief in this project,” adds Bottazzi.

The first team is made up of girls leaving the Riva Under 17 team and other more experienced players in the area. Here is the Promotion group, which will be coached by Mr. Bottazzi. Goalkeepers: Eleonora Albertazzi, Giorgia Jaramillo. Defenders: Sofia Marinoni, Mariaelena Piana, Rebecca Torti, Claudia Delucchi, Ilaria Gambino, Martina Ferrari, Alessia Cignoli. Midfielders: Greta Schiavi, Valeria Murè, Cecilia Maggi, Aurora Papavero, Giulia Ratto, Alessandra Bertone, Chiara Lumi. Forwards: Arianna Barrale, Greta Ciannella, Sara Zampieron, Pamela Negri. The championship starts on September 18th, last adjustments on the market are excluded.