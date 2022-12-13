The No. 1 in the world beat the competition from Garcia, Gauff, Jabeur, Pegula and Rybakina and has the admiration of her Spanish colleague

Iga Swiatek is the best tennis player of 2022. An unsurprising news, but certified by the WTA in awarding prizes to the best players of the season that has just ended. The Pole – who became number one in the world last April, after the retirement of Ashleigh Barty – beat the competition from Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. A match with a foregone conclusion, given the dominance that Swiatek has managed to exercise in women’s tennis in 2022. Swiatek’s year – “I would like to be like her, but I think it’s impossible”, Carlos Alcaraz said of Iga a few days ago. the number one in the men’s circuit.

Eight trophies — His impact in 2022 was really strong. He lifted eight trophies, including Roland Garros and the Us Open. He played 77 games, losing just nine. Her thirty-seven hits in a row in a sensational spring, establishing the longest winning streak of the 21st century. When speaking of Swiatek, Alcaraz calls his ability to hold onto first place “extraordinary”. But it’s the way he did it that’s the most amazing: scoring more than double the points of number two, Ons Jabeur. The best newcomer – Swiatek was named “Newcomer” of the year in 2020. This season the honor fell to Zheng Qinwen, a 20-year-old Chinese tennis player. Those who followed the minor circuits had already noticed her surprising numbers last year. In your good intentions for 2022 you had set the ambitious goal of arriving in the Top 30, and so it happened: Zheng climbed over 100 positions to finish at number 27 in the world rankings. See also Cincinnati: forward Berrettini and Sonego, Giorgi immediately eliminated

The other prizes — The “Best doubles team” could only be that of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who became the seventh couple to reach the Grand Slam for their career in 2022, completing their major collection with Australian Open, Wimbledon, Us Open, and taking the Specialty Finals. Beatriz Haddad Maia, star of the “Greatest Improvement” of 2022, is the first Brazilian to win a WTA award. Thirty-five-year-old Tajana Maria, who returned to winning ways after giving birth to her second daughter, won the “Best Comeback” award at a high level. Ons Jabeur won the award for sportsmanship, while the title of Best Coach went to David Witt, coach of Jessica Pegula.

