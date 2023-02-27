In the external match against Volley Valley Funivia Etna, Logos Ardens Comiso recovers yet another defeat in a difficult season. The Etna team won three to zero (partials: 25 – 19; 25 – 14; 25 – 19). With yesterday’s result, Ardens virtually says goodbye to Serie B and is heading towards an inevitable relegation.

The absences due to injury of central defender Sabrina Lucescul and spiker Alice Chiarandà weighed on the match. The absences are added to the many that have marred a season that did not start under the best auspices. Too many injuries, but also some defections, have reduced the first team’s workforce to a flicker. Also yesterday the coach Francesca Giucastro fielded numerous players out of position and the team almost never appeared able to adequately face the opponents. Two athletes from the First Division made their debut in the first team: Margerita Cilia, deployed in the role of “place 4” and Giulia Tirella, adapted to the role of centre-back. The athletes played to the best of their ability, with great generosity, but could do nothing against the technical superiority of the opponents of Tremestieri Etneo, well deployed on the field and with complete training in all roles.

«The defeat was almost inevitable – comments the coach Francesca Giucastro – but these girls played to the best of their ability, all forced to adapt outside their role to make up for the absences. Despite this situation, we played evenly, in some moments we were ahead. The athletes have played with their soul and are not demotivated at all. This difficult period will give everyone the opportunity to grow and prepare for the next championship. And their performance, of great generosity, confirms to me that if we hadn’t had the numerous absences of this tournament, this team would have managed to stay in Serie B2. And still today, despite everything, I am convinced that we will be able to do well in this final part of the championship”