Home Sports Women’s B2 volleyball, Logos Ardens defeated by Volley Valley Catania
Sports

Women’s B2 volleyball, Logos Ardens defeated by Volley Valley Catania

by admin
Women’s B2 volleyball, Logos Ardens defeated by Volley Valley Catania

In the external match against Volley Valley Funivia Etna, Logos Ardens Comiso recovers yet another defeat in a difficult season. The Etna team won three to zero (partials: 25 – 19; 25 – 14; 25 – 19). With yesterday’s result, Ardens virtually says goodbye to Serie B and is heading towards an inevitable relegation.

The absences due to injury of central defender Sabrina Lucescul and spiker Alice Chiarandà weighed on the match. The absences are added to the many that have marred a season that did not start under the best auspices. Too many injuries, but also some defections, have reduced the first team’s workforce to a flicker. Also yesterday the coach Francesca Giucastro fielded numerous players out of position and the team almost never appeared able to adequately face the opponents. Two athletes from the First Division made their debut in the first team: Margerita Cilia, deployed in the role of “place 4” and Giulia Tirella, adapted to the role of centre-back. The athletes played to the best of their ability, with great generosity, but could do nothing against the technical superiority of the opponents of Tremestieri Etneo, well deployed on the field and with complete training in all roles.

«The defeat was almost inevitable – comments the coach Francesca Giucastro – but these girls played to the best of their ability, all forced to adapt outside their role to make up for the absences. Despite this situation, we played evenly, in some moments we were ahead. The athletes have played with their soul and are not demotivated at all. This difficult period will give everyone the opportunity to grow and prepare for the next championship. And their performance, of great generosity, confirms to me that if we hadn’t had the numerous absences of this tournament, this team would have managed to stay in Serie B2. And still today, despite everything, I am convinced that we will be able to do well in this final part of the championship”

You may also like

Inzaghi at risk, can Milan win without Leao?...

THE 1976 TOURIST TROPHY AS CHAMPION BY TOM...

Delivering the Power of Love Xpeng Motors Helps...

Turkey, during the match it rained soft toys...

Support the 2023 edition of Sport People!

Karius and the old gloves: unleashed social networks

The Panini Tour starts again with the support...

A weekend (almost) without football: Serie A dies...

Scattered considerations after the WPT Abu Dhabi Master...

The most beautiful volcanoes in Europe, where they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy