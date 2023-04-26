Women’s Basketball Asian Cup Group Results Announced, China’s Jianzhi Group No. 1_Zhejiang Online

Women’s Basketball Asian Cup Group Results Announced, China‘s Jianzhi Group No. 1

2023-04-26 11:01:38





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Lu Yingjian

On April 24, the group results of the Women’s Basketball Asian Cup were released. The Chinese women’s basketball team was assigned to Group A. The teams in the same group were South Korea, New Zealand, and Lebanon. Group B consists of the Australian women’s basketball team, the Japanese women’s basketball team, the Chinese Taipei women’s basketball team and the Philippine women’s basketball team. Since Han Xu, Li Yueru, Li Meng, Yang Liwei and other four main players will participate in the new WNBA season, the goal of the Chinese women’s basketball team in this Asian Cup is to train young players.

From the perspective of opponent strength, the Chinese team is expected to lock in the first place in the group, and it is likely to encounter Australia and Japan in the knockout stage. As a strong team in the Asian Basketball Association, the Japanese team and the host Australia team were both placed in Group B. This also means that the Chinese women’s basketball team is more relaxed in the early stage of the women’s basketball Asian Cup. The 4 teams in Group B, the Chinese Taipei women’s basketball team and the Philippine women’s basketball team are relatively weak and cannot pose much threat to Japan and Australia. The strongest opponent of the Japanese women’s basketball team in the group stage is the Australian women’s basketball team. The two teams are evenly matched. Australia The women’s basketball team is tall and strong, while the Japanese women’s basketball team is mainly small and fast.

Chinese women’s basketball coach Zheng Wei talked about the team’s preparations in a recent interview: “The team that competed in the World Cup last year has a relatively complete offensive and defensive system. After new players join, some changes will be made according to their personal characteristics.” Press According to the plan, Zheng Wei will use two weeks to help the players recover their physical fitness, and then start lineup running-in and technical and tactical drills one after another.

Since many main players play in the WNBA, the Chinese women’s basketball team will join more players who have performed outstandingly in the domestic league. The main guard of the Chinese women’s basketball team, Wang Siyu, is currently recovering from a shoulder injury in Australia. She is expected to play in this year’s Asian Cup. As the player with the strongest ability and the most experience in the current Chinese women’s basketball team, she will be the absolute core of the team’s Asian Cup. Zhang Ru, who was in the 1999 age group, performed well in the domestic league, and has experience in the Olympics, Asian Cup and World Cup competitions, so he can bring the old to the new. “Post-00” player Li Yuan is also an outstanding player who has followed the Chinese women’s basketball team in the World Cup. Yang Shuyu, born in 2002, is an outstanding young player trained by the women’s national team. He once represented the U18 women’s basketball team and won the Asian Youth Championship. In this competition, these players will become the main force of the young women’s basketball lineup, supplemented by Xu Chenyan, Zhang Manman and other national team rookies.

The 2023 Women’s Basketball Asia Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia from June 26 to July 2. This event will generate four places that will lead directly to the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup. In the latest FIBA ​​team rankings, the Chinese women’s basketball team ranks second in the world, the Australian team ranks third, and the Japanese team ranks ninth.