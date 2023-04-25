Home » Women’s Basketball Asian Cup groups released, Chinese women’s basketball team avoids Japan, Australia
Women’s Basketball Asian Cup groups released, Chinese women’s basketball team avoids Japan, Australia

On the 24th, according to the FIBA ​​official website, the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup will be divided into groups, and the Chinese team will not meet the Japanese and Australian teams in the group stage.

China is in Group A with South Korea, New Zealand and Lebanon, while Australia, Japan, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines are in Group B.

According to the grouping situation, the Chinese women’s basketball team will avoid the Japanese team and the host Australia team in the group stage.

In order to prepare for the 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup and Hangzhou Asian Games, the Chinese women’s basketball team has started training at the New Century Basketball Training Base in Qingyuan, Guangdong at the end of March. This training will last until the end of May. As some players will play in overseas leagues, be adjusted to join the three-person basketball national team, or be absent from training due to injuries, the Asian Cup journey of the Chinese women’s basketball team may face the challenge of lineup changes, but the head coach Zheng Wei previously said: “Whether it is For those players, we must do our best even if there is only 1% hope.”

On September 30, 2022, the Women’s Basketball World Cup, the Chinese team defeated the Australian team to advance to the final.

In the latest FIBA ​​team rankings as of the end of February, the Chinese women’s basketball team ranked second in the world, the Australian team ranked third, and the Japanese team ranked ninth. The 2023 Women’s Basketball Asia Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia from June 26 to July 2. This event will generate four places that will lead directly to the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup. (Cao Yibo Su Bin)

