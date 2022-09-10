Original title: Women’s Basketball Asian Youth Championship – China beat South Korea to advance to the semi-finals and won the World Cup ticket Li Qingyang 26+7

On September 9th, Beijing time, in the Women’s Basketball U18 Asian Championships, the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team ushered in a life-and-death battle, competing with the Korean Women’s Basketball Team for a semi-final ticket. In the end, the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team advanced to the semi-finals 70-53 to South Korea, and also got a ticket to next year’s U19 World Cup.

Chinese women’s basketball team: Li Qingyang 26 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, Li Wenxia 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Chu Huixuan 9 assists and 9 rebounds, Feng Guoguo 8 points and 8 rebounds, Hu Duoling 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

game review

As soon as the game came up, Hu Duoling hit a jumper, Park Zhenrong made a throw, South Korea finished 5-0, Li Qingyang made a three-pointer, Li Wenxia also made a three-pointer, and then she also made a fast break layup, and the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team led 10-7. Feng Guoguo hit a jumper, Hu Duoling also made a three-pointer, then she made another three-pointer, Li Qingyang followed with a three-pointer, the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team completed a wave of 21-9, South Korea took the lead and counterattacked successfully. At the end of the first quarter, the National Youth Team Women’s basketball leads 21-13.

In the second quarter, Li Daxian hit a three-pointer, Hu Duoling succeeded in a tip-up, Gao Xianzhi steals and counterattacks a train, and the game enters a timeout. Back on the court, Park Jin-young made a layup, Park Sung-jin made a jumper, and South Korea was only 1 point behind. Li Qingyang made a three-pointer, Li Daxian made a layup, and the Korean women’s basketball team was suspended. After returning from the timeout, Feng Guoguo hit a jumper again, Bai Zhiyuan succeeded in the throw, came back from the timeout, Li Wenxia added 2 to 1, and then she made a layup, Li Qingyang hit two free throws, and at the end of the half, the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team led 35-28.

Returning from halftime, Kim Mina hit a three-pointer, Lee Da-hyun added 2 to 1, and then she also made a layup, and South Korea was only 3 points away. The Chinese women’s basketball team came back from a suspension, Hu Duoling made a layup, Li Wenxia made a layup, and South Korea was suspended. Back on the court, Li Qingyang hit consecutive three-pointers, and the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team opened a double-digit difference. Feng Guoguo made a tip, and at the end of the third quarter, the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team led 53-42.

In the fourth quarter, the Korean women’s basketball team suffered an accident. Park Jinyoung injured his foot and was carried off the court. He cried directly in pain. Li Wenxia made a layup, and the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team led 57-42, opening a 15-point difference. The Korean women’s basketball team was forced to commit another 24-second violation, Li Qingyang made a layup, and the women’s basketball team continued to lead by double digits. Lu Ziwei made a three-pointer, the Korean women’s basketball team collapsed ahead of schedule, and the National Youth Women’s Basketball Team reached the semifinals.

Both sides start

Chinese women’s basketball: Chu Huixuan, Hu Duoling, Jiang Jiatong, Li Wenxia, ​​Li Qingyang

Korean women’s basketball: Park Jinyoung, Go Heeyeon, Park Sungjin, Lee Dahyun, Baek JiwonReturn to Sohu, see more