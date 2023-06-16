Women’s Basketball Championship: The most important information about the Women’s Championship

Status: 06/15/2023 10:50 p.m

Since June 15, Israel and Slovenia have hosted the European Women’s Championship. For the first time in twelve years, a German selection will also be there. Here you will find all the important questions and answers about the tournament.

Where and when does the Women’s European Championship take place?

The tournament will take place from June 15th to 25th at two venues. Groups A and B are guests in the Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv. Groups C – including the German national team – and D will be put to the test in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. The final round (quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement games, finals) also takes place there.

How is the tournament mode?

Four teams in four groups meet in the preliminary round. The four winning teams qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The second and third-placed teams compete against each other again in a quarter-final qualification. After the quarterfinals and semi-finals there will be placement games. First for places five to eight, then for the bronze medal.

With which squad do the German basketball women compete?

With Leonie Fiebich, Emily Bessoir and Luisa Geiselsöder, the DBB has a tried and tested trio at the European Championships. When they won the U18 European Championship in 2018, the three shots were the driving force behind the young Germans. Sonja Greinacher and Malie Gülich also provide the squad with the necessary experience. The Sabally siblings Nyara and Satou are not included. Both are currently in the North American professional league WNBA required.

Who coaches the German women’s basketball team?

The coach of the German women’s basketball team is Canadian Lisa Thomaidis. She only succeeded ex-coach Walt Hopkins in April, who had resigned for personal reasons. The 50-year-old has gained a lot of experience in international business over the past two decades. From 2013 to 2021 she led the Canada women’s national team. One of her greatest achievements is winning the American Championships in 2015 and 2017.

Who are the opponents of the DBB selection?

The three opponents in the group stage are France, Slovenia and Great Britain. Germany is going into the tournament as a clear outsider, but is difficult to assess due to the upheaval in the past. The group favorites are clearly the French, who have finished second in the last four European Championships in a row and won the opening game against the DBB women. Slovenia and Great Britain are 19th and 20th in the world rankings. Germany is a distant 36th.

Germany vs France (50:58)

Germany vs. Slovenia (June 16 from 6 p.m.)

Germany vs Great Britain (June 18 from 12:15 p.m.)

How did the European Championship qualification go?

The German team largely qualified for the European Championship tournament. There were clear victories against group opponents North Macedonia and Bosnia-Herzegovina in both the first and second legs. You only had to admit defeat against the Belgians. Second place in the group means the first European Championship qualification since 2011.

Leonie Fiebich was the best thrower of the DBB women in the European Championship qualification. On average, the 23-year-old scored 17.7 points per game.

Which nations are the favorites at the Women’s European Championship?

The last five European Championships were made up of the countries Spain and Serbia. The French, represented together with Germany in Group C, recently won four silver medals in a row. But Belgium’s selection could also cause a surprise. Thanks to players like Emma Meesseman, the team has improved a lot in recent years. At the 2022 World Cup, Belgium surprisingly reached the quarter-finals.

What is the record of the German basketball women?

The German basketball players have not taken part in a European championship for twelve years now. Most recently, in 2011, they qualified for the European Championships in Poland. There they finished the group stage without a win. The last and only German medal dates from 1997, when the DBB team competed for tournamentMVP Marlies Askamp took third place.

What does the tournament mean for Olympic qualification?

The performance at the upcoming European Championships is crucial for a possible Olympic qualification. The five best teams of the tournament (excluding France) will therefore be allowed to participate in the Olympic qualifying tournament. A total of 16 nations from five continents meet here. Twelve of them can secure an Olympic ticket.

Where will the tournament games be broadcast on TV and live stream?

All games of the German national team, the opening game, one top game per game day as well as the semifinals, third place match and final will be available for free on the “MagentaSport” streaming service. There will therefore be no transmission on linear television.