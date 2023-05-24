Home » Women’s basketball, Italy at the Vigo Tournament: the matches on TV and streaming on Sky
Sports

Women’s basketball, Italy at the Vigo Tournament: the matches on TV and streaming on Sky

by admin
Women’s basketball, Italy at the Vigo Tournament: the matches on TV and streaming on Sky

Su Sky e in streaming su NOW the stages of approaching the women’s national basketball team a FIBA Women’s Eurobasket 2023. The blue, led by the coach Linen Lardthey fly into Galicia for a triangular in which Italy will be opposed to Chinese and to the landladies of the Spain.

Italy against China and Spain, live on Sky Sport Arena

Two challenges that will see Italy as protagonists: Wednesday 24 May at 8pm, live on Sky Sport Arena and NOWthe blue ones will face the Chinese, vice-champion of the world. The day after, the second challenge of the triangle against Spain, one of the favorites to win the European Championships; appointment Thursday 25 May at 7pm, live on Sky Sport Arena and NOW. The commentary of both matches will be by Geri De Rosa, with the technical commentary by Silvia Gottardi.

The Azzurre on May 26 on Sky Sport 24

L’entire national teamupon returning from Spain, will then be presented live in the studios of Sky Sport 24 in the afternoon of Friday 26 May. FIBA Women’s Eurobasket 2023 it will take place in Israel and Slovenia from 15 to 25 June; Italy, included in group B, will play its matches in Tel Aviv and will make its debut on 15 June against the Czech Republic, to then face Israel on the 16th and Belgium on the 18th.

See also  Chinese football: Unprecedented anti-corruption under the "losing game", can the cause be found after sliding from the high point to the origin- BBC News 中文

You may also like

GLOSSARY FROM TAMPERE: How to succeed against the...

Stock markets drop with US debt stalled, Mediobanca...

Grabher fights his way to victory in Rabat

QUIZ: Reversals, Penalties, Title! What do you know...

Racism: Vinicius posts videos of all cases, ‘it’s...

Tons of steel, piles of holds. The wall...

Andy Murray: Former champion strives to make mark...

Vegas is just one win away from reaching...

Where to see Fiorentina Inter of the Italian...

Lakers hope LeBron James continues career after playoff...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy