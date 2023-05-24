Women’s basketball, Italy at the Vigo Tournament: the matches on TV and streaming on Sky

Su Sky e in streaming su NOW the stages of approaching the women’s national basketball team a FIBA Women’s Eurobasket 2023 . The blue, led by the coach Linen Lard they fly into Galicia for a triangular in which Italy will be opposed to Chinese and to the landladies of the Spain.

Italy against China and Spain, live on Sky Sport Arena

Two challenges that will see Italy as protagonists: Wednesday 24 May at 8pm, live on Sky Sport Arena and NOWthe blue ones will face the Chinese, vice-champion of the world. The day after, the second challenge of the triangle against Spain, one of the favorites to win the European Championships; appointment Thursday 25 May at 7pm, live on Sky Sport Arena and NOW. The commentary of both matches will be by Geri De Rosa, with the technical commentary by Silvia Gottardi.

The Azzurre on May 26 on Sky Sport 24

L’entire national teamupon returning from Spain, will then be presented live in the studios of Sky Sport 24 in the afternoon of Friday 26 May. FIBA Women’s Eurobasket 2023 it will take place in Israel and Slovenia from 15 to 25 June; Italy, included in group B, will play its matches in Tel Aviv and will make its debut on 15 June against the Czech Republic, to then face Israel on the 16th and Belgium on the 18th.