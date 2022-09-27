On September 27, Beijing time, the final round of the Women’s Basketball World Cup group stage began. The Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the European powerhouse Belgian women’s basketball team 81:55 in the key battle. In this way, the Chinese team won 4 wins and 1. With a negative record, he advanced to the quarter-finals of this cup as the second place in the group. China and Belgium are the teams in Group A that are second only to the US women’s basketball team. Before the meeting in this round, the two teams had a record of 3 wins and 1 loss in the group stage. Therefore, this match between China and Belgium is A. In the competition for the second place in the group, the Chinese team must defeat the Belgian team if they want to win the second place in the group and strive for a favorable match in the quarter-finals.

In this game, the two teams started a fierce offensive and defensive battle as soon as they came up. The Belgian team obviously conducted a detailed study of the previous games of the Chinese team, but the Chinese team with the dominant strength still ended the first quarter with 17: 16 leads. In the second quarter, the Chinese women’s basketball team improved their defensive intensity, and the Belgian team was in a situation of lack. The Chinese women’s basketball team took the opportunity to take a 35:28 lead at halftime. In the second half of the game, the Chinese team withstood the opponent’s counterattack in the third quarter, and further opened up the score difference in the fourth quarter, and finally won the key battle with 81:55.



At present, the women’s basketball World Cup Group A games have all ended, and the specific points rankings have also been released. The U.S. women’s basketball team has achieved a record of 5 wins and 10 points to qualify for the first place in the group. The second place is the Chinese women’s basketball team. They have achieved a record of 4 wins and 1 loss in the group stage with 9 points. In third place is the Belgian women’s basketball team, who have a record of 3 wins and 2 losses in the group stage with 8 points, and the fourth place is the Puerto Rico women’s basketball team, they have achieved a record of 2 wins and 3 losses in the group stage. With 7 points, the above four teams qualified from the group, and the Korean women’s basketball team and the Bosnia and Herzegovina women’s basketball team were eliminated.

The current qualifying situation of Group B is also very clear. Canada, France and the host Australia women’s basketball team ranked in the top three, Serbia women’s basketball team ranked fourth, while Japan women’s basketball team and Mali women’s basketball team were eliminated. According to the official FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup knockout rules, the top two teams in Group A will draw lots to decide against the third and fourth teams in Group B, and the top two teams in Group B will draw lots. It was decided to play against the third and fourth teams in Group A, respectively. According to the ranking, the team that the Chinese women’s basketball team will meet in the knockout round of the top 8 will be one of the Australian women’s basketball team and the Serbian women’s basketball team. If the Chinese women’s basketball team can avoid the Australian women’s basketball team in the draw, then it is very likely Defeated the Serbian women’s basketball team and successfully reached the semifinals.

The draw for the top 8 will be held at 21:30 Beijing time on September 27. The knockout schedule for this tournament is as follows: the quarter-finals on September 29, the semi-finals on September 30, and the third and final on October 1. Judging from the current strength and state, even if the Chinese women’s basketball team encounters the Australian team in the quarter-finals, it is not a bad thing, because if they want to enter the finals, they will need to meet a strong enemy sooner or later. For the Chinese women’s basketball team, except for the American women’s basketball team Outside of the basket, there is no small chance of winning against any team.



Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Peng Photo/Xinhua News Agency