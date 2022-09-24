Xi’an News Network News At noon on September 24, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s basketball team fought fiercely with the defending champion American women’s basketball team in the third round of the Women’s Basketball World Cup group stage. In the end, the Chinese women’s basketball team lost to the opponent 63:77, but won Many fans and netizens commented that “even if defeated, still proud”.

In the previous two rounds of group matches, the Chinese team had successively defeated South Korea and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the US team had also easily defeated Belgium and Puerto Rico. As the two teams with the strongest overall strength in Group A, the confrontation between the Chinese and American basketball teams is naturally particularly eye-catching. After the opening, the American team, which quickly entered the game state, gave the Chinese girl a blow with a wave of 11:0. Facing such a start, the Chinese team adjusted in time by suspending it. After that, the main players of the Chinese team such as Wang Siyu and Li Meng began to regain their feeling. Repeated shots hit the opponent with a wave of 13:2.



In the second quarter, the U.S. team, who was only ahead by 5 points, suddenly exerted force. The sudden increase in the confrontation made the Chinese women’s basketball team very uncomfortable. There were as many as 8 mistakes in a single quarter. , the U.S. team leads the Chinese team 44:25.



In the third quarter of the game, the regrouped Chinese women’s basketball team stabilized their mentality and continued to score points through team cooperation. At the same time, they also limited the opponent’s performance on the defensive end. In the second half of the game, the Chinese women’s basketball team scored a total of 22 points, while the US team scored only 12 points, and the Chinese team chased the score to only 9 points. In the fourth quarter, the two teams competed against Maimang. In the end, the Chinese team lost to the US team by 14 points and suffered the first defeat of this Women’s Basketball World Cup.



After the game, Zheng Wei, the coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, praised the performance of the team members. She said: “Compared with the US team, the confrontation and intensity of the Chinese team in the first two games of the group stage are not at the same level. I hope the players can Benefit from it. Throughout the game, our team only played poorly in the first few minutes and the last three minutes of the second quarter, and the rest of the time was good. I am proud of the performance of the players!”



In this game, the Chinese team forward Li Meng performed well, scoring 21 points alone, Wang Siyu hit 3 three-pointers, scored 17 points and 6 assists, center Han Xu contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds, Li Yueru also had 4 points, 6 Basketball in. Wang Siyu, who won the second highest in the team, said frankly after the game: “We have no burden or pressure in this game, and we have completely played ourselves. Coupled with the support from the fans on the scene, I was completely relieved from the heart, and I was completely relieved on the field. Let go.”

The Chinese team did not have a game on the 25th, and on the 26th will usher in the fourth opponent of the group, Puerto Rico. In the final round of the group stage on the 27th, the Chinese team will meet their old rival, the Belgian women’s basketball team again. In the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese team defeated this European opponent 74:62, but the strength of the Belgian team should not be underestimated. For the women’s basketball team, the game against Belgium is crucial in order to get a better place in the group stage.

