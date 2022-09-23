original title:

Women’s Basketball World Cup roundup: China beats France in two-game winning streak

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney, September 23 (Reporters Yue Dongxing, Wang Qi) Women’s Basketball World Cup on the 23rd held several competitions. China, the United States and Canada defeated their opponents respectively, becoming the only 3 teams to win two consecutive victories after the start of the competition. team.

Following the 63-point victory over South Korea in the first game, the Chinese women’s basketball team in Group A defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 98:51 that day. Five players of the Chinese team scored in double figures in this game. Han Xu scored a game-high 18 points, Li Meng contributed 17 points, Li Yueru scored 13 points and 9 rebounds, Wu Tongtong and Yang Liwei each scored 12 points.

Also in Group A, the defending champion United States defeated Puerto Rico 106-42. As a three-peat team in the World Cup (including its predecessor, the World Championships), the U.S. team scored in double figures with six players, Shakira Austin scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

On the 24th, the Chinese team will usher in the group’s strongest opponent, the US team. Zheng Wei, head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, said that the U.S. team is the best team in the world, and every team is looking forward to competing with them. Looking forward to this game, the Chinese women’s basketball team is looking forward to a good performance, whether it’s defending the US team’s transition offense or fighting for rebounds.

In Group B, Canada, ranked No. 4 in the world, led the group with a two-game winning streak by beating France, ranked No. 6 in the world, 59:45 in a strong dialogue. The host Australian team swept Mali 118:58 on the same day after losing to France in the first game, ushering in their first victory in the group stage.

In other matches of the day, Belgium in Group A defeated South Korea 84:61, while Serbia in Group B defeated Japan 69:64.