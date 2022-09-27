Xi’an News Network News On the evening of September 27th, Beijing time, the group stage of the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup ended, and all 8 qualifying teams were formed. Then, the draw ceremony for the quarter-finals was held. According to the results of the draw, China The women’s basketball team will play against the French women’s basketball team.

The Chinese women’s basketball team and the French team have already met twice this year. In the third game of the World Cup qualifier on February 14 this year, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the French team 103:70. In that game, Huang Sijing scored 30 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Then in August this year, the Chinese women’s basketball team went to Europe for training. In the first game, the Chinese women’s basketball team lost 52:58 to the French women’s basketball team. However, Han Xu and Li Yueru were still in the United States at that time and did not participate with the team.

The French women’s basketball team is a European powerhouse and is currently ranked sixth in the world, one place higher than the Chinese women’s basketball team. Judging from the situation of the group stage, although the strength of the French women’s basketball team is good, there is still some gap with the Chinese women’s basketball team. Therefore, as long as they play normally, the Chinese women’s basketball team has a great chance of advancing to the semi-finals of this cup.

Attached:

Women’s Basketball World Cup quarter-final matchup:

Upper half:

Belgium vs Australia (29 September 18:30)

China vs France (16:00 on September 29)

Lower half:

Canada vs Puerto Rico (September 29, 12:30)

USA vs Serbia (September 29, 10:00)

Text/Jin Pengtu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Xinhua News Agency