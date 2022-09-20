original title:

Women’s Basketball World Cup: The state is getting better and the word “spell” takes the lead in the Chinese women’s basketball team to attack the medal

China News Service, Beijing, September 20 (Reporter Wang Zumin) The 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will start in Sydney, Australia on the 22nd local time. The Chinese women’s basketball team will make every effort to compete for medals in this competition representing the highest level of women’s basketball in the world.

The predecessor of the Women’s Basketball World Cup was the Women’s Basketball World Championship, which started in 1953, and was held 17 times until 2014. In 2018, the Women’s Basketball World Championship was renamed the Women’s Basketball World Cup. The Chinese women’s basketball team participated in the World Championships (World Cup) for the first time in 1983, and has participated in the 11th consecutive time so far, and won the silver medal in 1994, becoming the double runner-up of the Olympic Games (Barcelona in 1992) and the World Championships.

But since then, the Chinese women’s basketball team has not only failed to get on the podium of the World Series again, but also entered a long trough period. ) respectively created the worst record in the competition.

In recent years, with the growth of a new generation of players, the Chinese women’s basketball team has recovered rapidly from the past. In the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, it regained the Asian championship after eight years; it won the sixth place in the 2018 World Cup, and became the team with the best record and performance in the group stage at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. In the end, although the Chinese women’s basketball team failed to make it to the top four of the Tokyo Olympics, the fifth place was also its best record in the past three Olympic Games.

In order to prepare for this World Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team started a four-month preparation trip – starting from May 20th this year for domestic training, August 11th to Europe for training, and September 10th in two batches to Australia. Do a final warm-up.

According to the official introduction of the Chinese women’s basketball team and the Chinese Basketball Association, whether it is domestic training, European training, or the final warm-up in Australia, the preparation of the Chinese women’s basketball team has received good results: found the shortcomings in the team and deepened the relationship between teammates. The tacit understanding, narrowed the gap with the world‘s top teams, and gained the confidence to participate in the competition.

Han Xu and Li Yueru, the two major insiders who played in the WNBA, returned to the team at the end of August, which further improved the overall strength of the Chinese women’s basketball team. In Australia’s warm-up match, the Chinese team first defeated the world‘s third-ranked host team 70:63, and then lightly defeated the world‘s fourth-ranked Canadian team, which further raised the expectations of the outside world.

In this World Cup group stage, the Chinese women’s basketball team is in Group A with the United States, Belgium, South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Puerto Rico, and Group B is Australia, France, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Serbia team.

According to the rules, the top four of the two groups advance to the quarter-finals. The Chinese team, which ranks 7th in the world, the United States, which ranks first, and Belgium, which ranks 5th in the world, are the three first-tier teams in Group A. In addition to the superior strength of the US team, the Chinese women’s basketball team should not be afraid of other opponents in the same group. In the Tokyo Olympics group stage, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the Belgian team 74:62. This time, it is no problem to advance to the quarter-finals as the top four in the group.

The final results of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Basketball World Cup will be decided by drawing lots after the quarter-finals. Therefore, if the Chinese team wants to go further, in addition to strength, it also needs a little “luck”. But in recent years, in addition to the US team, the Chinese women’s basketball team has won against other top 10 teams in the world, and has the strength to compete for medals.

FIBA is also optimistic about the prospects of the Chinese women’s basketball team in this World Cup. In its latest World Cup strength list, the Chinese women’s basketball team ranked third after the United States and Australia (in the previous list, the Chinese team ranked second after the United States); Among the 20 players worthy of attention in the event, the “Twin Towers” of the Chinese team are on the list, of which Li Yueru ranks 5th and Han Xu ranks 17th.

Zheng Wei, the coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, said in an interview with the media that the Chinese women’s basketball team has shown improvement in every match they have played in Europe, and she believes that the team will get better and better. In this competition, the Chinese team will put itself in a position based on “fighting” and will definitely complete the game with the best mental outlook and state.

The 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia from September 22 to October 1. At 15:30 on the 22nd, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s basketball team will face the South Korean team, the first opponent of the group stage.