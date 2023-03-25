Irma Testa is the gold medalist at the Women’s Boxing World Cup in New Delhi in the 57 kg category. A victory that comes after the silver of Sirine Chaarabi in the 52 kg category. The blue defeated the Kazakh in the final Ibrahimova with a clear 5-0. Testa thus adds world championship gold to his bulletin board after the silver conquered, in the same category, at last year’s World Championship in Istanbul. In his palmares he also boasts two European gold medals and the Olympic bronze won at the Tokyo Games.