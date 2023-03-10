Home Sports Women’s Bundesliga, 13th matchday: Convincing Bayern victory against Duisburg
Women's Bundesliga, 13th matchday: Convincing Bayern victory against Duisburg

Women's Bundesliga, 13th matchday: Convincing Bayern victory against Duisburg

Status: 03/10/2023 9:22 p.m

The footballers of FC Bayern Munich have taken over the top of the table in the Bundesliga for at least two days. Coach Alexander Straus’ team defeated MSV Duisburg 4-0 (1-0) on Friday evening (03/10/23) and celebrated their seventh win in their seventh home game.

The goals came from Sydney Lohmann (19′), Lea Schüller (60′), Lina Magull (62′) and Georgia Stanway (71′, penalty kick). With 37 points, Bayern overtook defending champions VfL Wolfsburg (36) at the start of the 14th matchday.

Wolfsburg visiting Leverkusen

The German champions, who suffered their first Bundesliga defeat since October 2021 in a 2-1 defeat against TSG Hoffenheim last weekend, are visiting sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

