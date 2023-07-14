Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga season in Freiburg

Status: 07/14/2023 11:40 a.m

The soccer players of the German champions FC Bayern Munich open the new Bundesliga season with an away game at the cup finalists SC Freiburg.

The opening game will take place on Friday, September 15 (6:15 p.m. / ZDF), as announced by the German Football Association. Runners-up VfL Wolfsburg will start with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen, as will newly promoted 1. FC Nürnberg, who welcome Werder Bremen. The second promoted RB Leipzig is a guest at 1. FC Köln.

Last day of play at Pentecost

Apart from the Bayern game in Freiburg, the exact kick-off times for the league games have not yet been scheduled. The game days usually extend over four days. League matches will take place on Fridays (6.30 p.m.), Saturdays (12 p.m. and 2 p.m.), Sundays (2 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.) and Mondays (7.30 p.m.).

The last matchday before the winter break runs from December 15th to 18th, it continues in 2024 from January 26th. The final match day of the season is scheduled for Whit Monday, May 20, 2024.

