Women’s Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt wins catch-up game in Bremen

Women’s Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt wins catch-up game in Bremen

As of: 03/14/2023 8:03 p.m

The soccer players from Eintracht Frankfurt confidently win in Bremen and jump back to third place in the Champions League.

The soccer players from Eintracht Frankfurt clinched a win in the catch-up game of matchday 14 in the women’s Bundesliga: the team won 2-0 (1-0) against SV Werder Bremen on Tuesday evening (14.03.23).

After just nine minutes, Géraldine Reuteler gave Frankfurt a 1-0 lead – Nicole Anyomi passed a cross from Barbara Dunst on to the Swiss. As a result, the Adlerträgerinnen had chances for the second goal, which initially did not succeed.

On Sunday against Essen

After the break, goalkeeper Stina Johannes prevented the equalizer with a brilliant one-on-one against Christin Meyer (48′). Just five minutes later, Reuteler made it 2-0 after assisting Lara Prasnikar. The victory could have been even better in the end, but another goal for Eintracht didn’t want to come despite the best chances.

The Eintracht Frankfurt women jump back with the triple point win to third place in the table, which would qualify for Champions League qualification at the end of the season. The home game against SGS Essen continues on Sunday (1 p.m.).

Werder Bremen – Eintracht Frankfurt 0: 2 (0: 1)

Bremen: Borbe – Nemeth, Weiß, Ulbrich (83. Dahms) – Behrens, Hausicke, Walkling (79. Bötjer) Matheis, Wichmann (68. Licina) – Sanders, Meyer
Frankfurt: Johannes – Kleinherne, Nüsken, Doorsoun, Hanshaw – Pawollek (65. Küver), Reuteler (65. Feiersinger), Dunst (87. Köster), Freigang – Anyomi (77. Martinez), Prasnikar (77. Wamser)

Tore: 0:1 Reuteler (9.), 0:2 Reuteler (53.)
yellow cards: – / Reuteler

referee: Stremel (The Child)

