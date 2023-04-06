Status: 04/02/2023 18:06

Top duo in step: Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg have achieved success in the women’s Bundesliga. The “wolves” celebrated a smashing victory.

The champion clearly beat Werder Bremen 8:0 (3:0). The team that had recently made it into the semi-finals of the Champions League had no trouble against Bremen.

National team captain Alexandra Popp (11th minute, 43rd), Tabea Waßmuth (40th), Ewa Pajor (47th, 82nd) ​​and Rebecka Blomqvist, who tied a hat-trick (78th, 90th, 90th + 4) , shot out the win.

After just a few minutes, national player Lena Lattwein had to be replaced by the Wolfsburg team due to an injury. The midfielder was later diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

League leaders Bayern completed mandatory task

FC Bayern Munich remains the leader of the table. The team of coach Alexander Straus defeated the relegation candidates SV Meppen after an increase in performance in the second half 2-0 (0-0).

Captain Lina Magull (50th) and Georgia Stanway (65th, hand penalty) scored for the twelfth win in a row for the Munich team, who lost 2-0 at the FC Arsenal were eliminated from the premier class. Last week, Bayern took the lead in the table for the first time this season with a 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

Second win of the season for Turbine Potsdam

Turbine Potsdam is fighting against relegation to the Bundesliga. A week after the first win of the season against SV Meppen, the team of the coaching duo Marco Gebhardt and Dirk Heinrichs achieved their second win of the season with a 1-0 (0-0) win at SC Freiburg.

In the intense encounter in the Dreisamstadion, the Potsdam team benefited from an own goal by Meret Felde in the 54th minute. With now eight points after three games without defeat, Turbine are only five points behind the first non-relegation zone.

The game between SGS Essen and Bayer Leverkusen was canceled a few hours before kick-off because the pitch was unplayable.

Greater liberation in Cologne

The soccer players of 1. FC Köln had already set an exclamation point on Friday in the fight for relegation. After the last eleven league games without a win or a goal, FC won the basement duel against MSV Duisburg convincingly 4-0 (3-0) and left the relegation zone. Ex-national player Mandy Islacker (32nd, 45+1, 51st) surpassed with a three-pack.

In front of Islacker, Weronika Zawistowska (16th) made it 1-0. Cologne initially jumped to ninth place, but played one game more than MSV, who is eleventh. The negative series in Cologne cost trainer Sascha Glass his job. The area manager, Nicole Bender-Rummler, is currently responsible for the time being.