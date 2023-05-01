Home » Women’s Champions League: Arsenal suffer crushing extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg
Sports

Women’s Champions League: Arsenal suffer crushing extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg

by admin
Women’s Champions League: Arsenal suffer crushing extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg captain Alexandra Popp returned from injury to score and assist at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals with a crushing extra-time defeat by two-time winners Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.

A terrible mistake by defender Lotte Wubben-Moy gifted possession to Wolfsburg with minutes to go and unmarked substitute Pauline Bremer poked in a cross from close range.

In front of a record crowd for a domestic women’s game in England, Arsenal had put the 60,063 fans through an array of emotions but they were left heartbroken after 120 minutes.

Arsenal had taken an early lead through Stina Blackstenius after avoiding a video assistant referee (VAR) scare for a potential handball in the box by Wubben-Moy in the opening minutes.

Wolfsburg then responded as returning captain Alexandra Popp – ruled out of the first leg with a calf injury – set up Jill Roord to make it 1-1 on the night, and later headed the visitors in front.

A Blackstenius close-range finish was ruled out by VAR shortly into the second half but Arsenal’s Jen Beattie restored hope, heading in a corner with 15 minutes of normal time remaining to level the tie.

As extra time arrived, anxiety grew inside the Emirates, and though Arsenal looked more threatening they could not find a late goal and Bremer punished Wubben-Moy’s mistake.

Wolfsburg will now take on Barcelona for the trophy on 3 June in Eindhoven, after last year’s runners-up beat Chelsea in the other semi-final.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben Moy
  • 5BeattieBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAgyemangat 119′minutes
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16MaritzBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWienroitherat 64′minutesSubstituted forCoolat 82′minutes
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 7CatleyBooked at 117mins
  • 21PelovaBooked at 120mins
  • 15McCabe
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forFastat 64′minutes

Substitutes

  • 14D’Angelo
  • 17Fast
  • 18Marckese
  • 22Cool
  • 26Wienroither
  • 29Goldie
  • 59Agyemang
  • 60Herbert
  • 62Reid

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 2WilmsSubstituted forHegeringat 105′minutes
  • 4Henry
  • 6Janssen
  • 13RauchBooked at 114mins
  • 5Oberdorf
  • 14RoordSubstituted forBlomqvistat 120+3′minutes
  • 10HuthBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBremerat 90′minutes
  • 11Popp
  • 23JonsdóttirSubstituted forBrandat 101′minutes
  • 9PajorSubstituted forWaßmuthat 78′minutesBooked at 105mins

Substitutes

  • 3added
  • 7Bremer
  • 12The checkout
  • 17Demand
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 28Waßmuth
  • 29Brand
  • 30White
  • 31Hegering

Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Attendance:
60,063

Live Text

You may also like

Football: Frosinone is the first promoted in A...

A penalty in regulation ensured the Bilbao footballers...

Fabio Grosso brings the Ciociari back to the...

Naples forced to postpone the party for the...

Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV...

Barcelona and Wolfsburg are in the Champions League...

Summary and goals of Arsenal

Champions League: Arsenal fails with ÖFB duo in...

Matthew Delaney, college baseball player, hit by a...

Yang Ming: The lack of the best players...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy