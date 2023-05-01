Women’s Champions League: Arsenal suffer crushing extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg captain Alexandra Popp returned from injury to score and assist at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals with a crushing extra-time defeat by two-time winners Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.

A terrible mistake by defender Lotte Wubben-Moy gifted possession to Wolfsburg with minutes to go and unmarked substitute Pauline Bremer poked in a cross from close range.

In front of a record crowd for a domestic women’s game in England, Arsenal had put the 60,063 fans through an array of emotions but they were left heartbroken after 120 minutes.

Arsenal had taken an early lead through Stina Blackstenius after avoiding a video assistant referee (VAR) scare for a potential handball in the box by Wubben-Moy in the opening minutes.

Wolfsburg then responded as returning captain Alexandra Popp – ruled out of the first leg with a calf injury – set up Jill Roord to make it 1-1 on the night, and later headed the visitors in front.

A Blackstenius close-range finish was ruled out by VAR shortly into the second half but Arsenal’s Jen Beattie restored hope, heading in a corner with 15 minutes of normal time remaining to level the tie.

As extra time arrived, anxiety grew inside the Emirates, and though Arsenal looked more threatening they could not find a late goal and Bremer punished Wubben-Moy’s mistake.

Wolfsburg will now take on Barcelona for the trophy on 3 June in Eindhoven, after last year’s runners-up beat Chelsea in the other semi-final.

