Women’s Champions League: Arsenal suffer crushing extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg

Arsenal were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals with a crushing extra-time defeat by two-time winners Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.
A terrible mistake by defender Lotte Wubben-Moy gifted possession to Wolfsburg with minutes to go and unmarked substitute Pauline Bremer poked in a cross from close range.
In front of a record crowd for a domestic women’s game in England, Arsenal had put the 60,063 fans through an array of emotions but they were left heartbroken after 120 minutes.
Arsenal had taken an early lead through Stina Blackstenius after avoiding a video assistant referee (VAR) scare for a potential handball in the box by Wubben-Moy in the opening minutes.
Wolfsburg then responded as returning captain Alexandra Popp – ruled out of the first leg with a calf injury – set up Jill Roord to make it 1-1 on the night, and later headed the visitors in front.
A Blackstenius close-range finish was ruled out by VAR shortly into the second half but Arsenal’s Jen Beattie restored hope, heading in a corner with 15 minutes of normal time remaining to level the tie.
As extra time arrived, anxiety grew inside the Emirates, and though Arsenal looked more threatening they could not find a late goal and Bremer punished Wubben-Moy’s mistake.
Wolfsburg will now take on Barcelona for the trophy on 3 June in Eindhoven, after last year’s runners-up beat Chelsea in the other semi-final.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben Moy
- 5BeattieBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAgyemangat 119′minutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16MaritzBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWienroitherat 64′minutesSubstituted forCoolat 82′minutes
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 7CatleyBooked at 117mins
- 21PelovaBooked at 120mins
- 15McCabe
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forFastat 64′minutes
Substitutes
- 14D’Angelo
- 17Fast
- 18Marckese
- 22Cool
- 26Wienroither
- 29Goldie
- 59Agyemang
- 60Herbert
- 62Reid
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 2WilmsSubstituted forHegeringat 105′minutes
- 4Henry
- 6Janssen
- 13RauchBooked at 114mins
- 5Oberdorf
- 14RoordSubstituted forBlomqvistat 120+3′minutes
- 10HuthBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBremerat 90′minutes
- 11Popp
- 23JonsdóttirSubstituted forBrandat 101′minutes
- 9PajorSubstituted forWaßmuthat 78′minutesBooked at 105mins
Substitutes
- 7Bremer
- 17Demand
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 24Wedemeyer
- 28Waßmuth
- 29Brand
- 31Hegering
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
- Attendance:
- 60,063
Live Text
-
Match ends, Arsenal Women 2, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3.
-
Second Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal Women 2, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3.
-
Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women).
-
Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
-
Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women).
-
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Rebecka Blomqvist replaces Jill Roord.
-
Attempt missed. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
-
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Michelle Agyemang replaces Jen Beattie.
-
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3. Pauline Bremer (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jule Brand.
-
Attempt saved. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pauline Bremer.
-
Steph Catley (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Steph Catley (Arsenal Women).
-
Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
-
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).